AI must support journalists, not replace human role

On the morning of August 14 in Hanoi, the Vietnam Journalists Association, in coordination with the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), organized the 2026 WAN-IFRA Vietnam International AI Forum.

Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Information and Education, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event marked the first time WAN-IFRA’s international AI forum had been held in Vietnam, bringing together more than 200 delegates, including leaders of regulatory agencies and press organizations, researchers, experts, and AI speakers from the United States, Europe, ASEAN, and Vietnam.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Information and Education, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, posed the question, "In the AI era, what do we want journalism to become?”

According to him, the goal is not to build a machine-driven press industry but one in which people use technology effectively to enhance their capabilities and create greater value for the public. AI can assist journalists with research and analysis, enable more creative storytelling, and help newsrooms operate more efficiently, while preserving journalism’s identity and social responsibility.

He stressed that digital transformation is no longer an option but has become a development imperative for modern journalism. The ultimate goal is not to introduce more new tools into newsrooms but to improve the quality of journalism and better serve the public.

“In a world overwhelmed by information, journalism must be where the truth is sought, verified, and trusted by the public,” Mr. Minh said.

Mr. Lee Kah Whye, WAN-IFRA’s Regional Director for Asia, speaks at the forum. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Lee Kah Whye, WAN-IFRA’s Regional Director for Asia, said Hanoi is the next stop in WAN-IFRA’s series of AI forums, following Jakarta, Indonesia, and Colombo, Sri Lanka. Holding the forum in different countries aims to bring the latest AI trends closer to the journalism community and provide newsrooms with opportunities to share practical experience.

The forum featured a number of AI applications in journalism. Discussions focused on agentic AI, AI-powered newsroom workflows, and AI governance at scale.

Experts from The Straits Times of Singapore, Fathm of Colombia, Hearst Newspapers of the United States, and OK Lab of Switzerland shared their experience in integrating AI into journalistic operations, developing AI-powered newsroom models, and establishing governance principles to safeguard public trust and ensure that newsrooms retain control over the technology.

According to the organizers, the forum is expected to provide a platform for domestic and international policymakers, experts, and news organizations to share experience, technologies, and pioneering models, thereby strengthening journalists’ digital capabilities and turning AI into an effective tool for supporting journalistic work.

Mr. Le Quoc Minh delivers a presentation at the discussion session “Strategic Vision for AI.” (Photo: SGGP)

Ezra Eeman, an AI expert and NPO’s Director of Strategy and Innovation from the Netherlands, speaks at the discussion session. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Jun Zhang, Chief Technology Officer of the South China Morning Post, speaks at the forum. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the forum. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tien Cuong—Translated by Kim Khanh