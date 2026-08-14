Traffic crash victims with injuries above 81 percent eligible for VND100 mln aid

Starting September 1, traffic accident victims with injuries exceeding 81 percent may receive up to VND100 million (US$3,800) per person per incident from the Road Accident Damage Reduction Fund.

The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security said that the fund will also support economically disadvantaged injured victims and families of deceased victims, as well as people and organizations involved in rescuing and providing emergency care.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

Victims with injuries of over 31 percent but below 81 percent may receive up to VND10 million (US$380), while families of deceased victims may receive up to VND20 million (US$760) per incident.

Individuals and organizations directly assisting victims may receive up to VND5 million (US$190) and VND10 million (US$380), respectively.

By Do Trung — Translated by Huyen Huong