Monument honoring People’s Public Security Forces’ contribution built in Ca Mau

A monument honoring the People's Public Security Forces for peace and public safety will be built in Ca Mau Province.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the project. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 17, in Ca Mau Province, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation and upgrading of Hong Bang Park and the construction of a monument honoring the People’s Public Security forces for their contributions to peace and public safety.

The project is part of activities marking the 81st anniversary of the People’s Public Security Tradition Day (August 19, 1945–August 19, 2026).

The ceremony was attended by General Le Hong Anh, former Politburo member and former Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat; leaders of ministries, central agencies, and the National Assembly; and current and former leaders of Ca Mau Province.

The renovation and upgrading project at Hong Bang Park covers more than 10,000 square meters and includes key components such as paving the entire park with natural stone, landscaping and upgrading the greenery system, improving the lighting system and auxiliary facilities, as well as constructing the monument pedestal. The project has a total investment of VND15 billion (US$572,410), funded through social contributions.

A monument honoring the People’s Public Security forces for their contributions to peace and public safety will be built in Hong Bang Park. The monument, valued at approximately VND30 billion, is a gift from the Minister of Public Security to Ca Mau Province.

Senior Lieutenant General Le Tan Toi, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Le Tan Toi, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, and Chairman of the National Assembly Committee on National Defense, Security, and External Relations, emphasized that the project carries profound political, cultural, and social significance.

The monument honoring the People’s Public Security Forces for peace and public safety will serve as a symbol honoring the tremendous contributions and sacrifices made by generations of People’s Public Security officers and soldiers in safeguarding the Party, State, and people; protecting national security; and maintaining social order and safety.

Therefore, the project owner, design consultant, construction contractor, and supervision unit must demonstrate the highest sense of responsibility, fully mobilize personnel and equipment, and ensure the absolute safety, quality, and aesthetic standards of the construction, particularly compliance with the approved design. The project must be completed on schedule so that it can truly become a fitting symbol commensurate with the significance of the monument honoring the People’s Public Security Forces for peace and public safety.

By Tan Thai—Translated by Kim Khanh