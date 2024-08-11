Hue ancient capital’s folk cultural festival creates unique tourist products

The Hue Nam Palace Festival in Hue, the main activity of the autumn festival that is part of the 2024 Hue Festival, opened on August 11 and will run until August 13 in Hue City of Thua Thien- Hue Province.

The procession of the Holy Mother and the Council into the Main Hall of Hue Nam Palace (Photo: SGGP)

The event has revived a unique, large-scale folk festival featuring a boat parade and traditional dance performances on practicing worship of Thien Y A Na Holy Mother. The festival is annually held in the third and seventh month of the lunar calendar.

The festival aims to contribute to the preservation and promotion of cultural values and heritage associated with the relic sites and meet the spiritual needs of the community to practice Vietnam’s traditional practice of “Tho Mau Tam Phu” (Worship of Mother Goddesses) which was recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

According to the Hue Monuments Conservation Center, the three-day Dien Nam Palace Festival includes many rituals, including the procession of the Holy Mother and the Council into the Main Hall of Hue Nam Palace, incense offerings, and other important rituals.

Chief Inspector of the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien-Hue Province Nguyen Thai Hoa said that the Insection Division of the Provincial Department of Tourism has coordinated with the Inspection Division of the Provincial Department of Culture and Sports to strengthen inspections, prevent and handle negative activities, contributing to preserving and promoting e the traditional cultural heritage and value of heritage.

Director of the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien Hue Province, Nguyen Van Phuc stressed that the festival is a unique tourism product that creates an attractive cultural and spiritual tourism experience. The event is also a special product that brings high economic value and an opportunity to introduce and promote the region's cultural highlights to domestic and international visitors. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that the exploitation of cultural values in traditional festivals is aligned with sustainable tourism development.

The boat parade (Photo: SGGP)

The Hue Festival 2024 themed “Cultural Heritage with International Integration and Development”, featuring a wide range of traditional festivals and rituals, cultural, sports, and tourism activities is scheduled to take place all year round.

Accordingly, the spring festival running from January to March included royal and folk ceremonies, including the Ban Soc (royal calendar delivery) ceremony – the event that kings under the Nguyen Dynasty organized to distribute calendars for royal mandarins at Ngo Mon (Noon Gate), the announcement of the 2024 Hue Festival, traditional cultural spaces and programs on Tet holidays, activities marking Thua Thien – Hue Province's Liberation Day (March 26, 1975).

The festival is annually held in the third and seventh month of the lunar calendar. (Photo: SGGP)

The Hue Festival 2024 themed "Cultural Heritage with International Integration and Development", featuring a wide range of traditional festivals and rituals, cultural, sports, and tourism activities is scheduled to take place all year round. (Photo: SGGP)

The summer festival falling in the peak hour of Hue Festival will be held from April to June, consisting of the Hue Festival 2024 week to take place from June 7-12 with the participation of many domestic and foreign art troupes.

The autumn festival taking place from July to September is expected to introduce to visitors festivals of Kylin and dragon, lanterns, ancient villages of Hue, and others.

The winter festival will include various entertainment and arts programs, an international music festival, and the countdown welcoming New Year 2025.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh