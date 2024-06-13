Culture/art

Special art performance marks end of Hue Int’l Arts Festival Week 2024

Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024 concluded with an art performance which was held at the Kien Trung Palace in Hue Imperial City on the evening of June 12.

Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024 concluded with an art performance which was held at the Kien Trung Palace in Hue Imperial City on the evening of June 12. (Photo: SGGP)

The art show with the participation of nearly 400 artists from domestic and foreign art troupes attracted a large number of visitors.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thua Thien Hue Province, Nguyen Thanh Binh said that Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024 under the theme “Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development” featuring a wide range of traditional festivals and rituals, cultural, sports, and tourism activities is scheduled to take place all year round. The event gathered nearly 30 domestic and international art troupes from France, Belgium, Spain, Canada, Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, and Vietnam. The festival presented different cultural identities of participating countries featuring exchanges, solidarity, integration, and development among nations, bringing new vitality to the ancient Royal City of Hue and affirming Vietnam’s unique Festival City which is a cultural and tourism center of the country and the region.

Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024 attracted around 101,000 visitors, earning a total revenue of VND159 billion (US$6.2 million), according to the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien – Hue Province.

Of the total, about 49,000 stayed overnight, including 9,310 foreign tourists. The average room occupancy at accommodation establishments was up to 70 percent, even 80-90 on June 7, 8, 11, and 12.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh

