Hue festival 2024: Lantern festival lights up Royal City

A lantern festival as part of Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024 was held at Nghinh Luong Pavilion in Hue City on June 9, attracting a large number of visitors and Buddhists.

A lantern festival as part of the Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024 was held at Nghinh Luong Pavilion in Hue City. (Photo: SGGP)

The event’s organizers including the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) of Thua Thien - Hue Province and the organization board of the 'Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024' also presented to viewers an exhibition on Buddhism at Lieu Quan Buddhist Cultural Center in Hue Imperial City, a vegetarian food fair at Nghinh Luong Pavilion.

On the same day, a music night featuring popular songs by musician Trinh Cong Son, one of Vietnam’s most famous and beloved songwriters, a discussion about modern and traditional Hue arts, and various music performances were organized in the city.

The Hue International Arts Festival Week 2024 under the theme “Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development” takes place on June 7-12 featuring a wide range of traditional festivals and rituals, cultural, sports, and tourism activities.

By Van Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh

