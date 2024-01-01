2024 Hue Festival Schedule announced

Ban Soc ceremony (a ceremony to distribute calendars for royal mandarins during the Nguyen Dynasty) and announcement of the Hue Festival 2024 was held on January 1 at Ngo Mon (Noon Gate) in the Hue imperial citadel.

Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Center, Hoang Viet Trung announces the 2024 Hue Festival Schedule. (Photo: SGGP)

The Hue Festival 2024 themed “Cultural Heritage with International Integration and Development”, featuring a wide range of traditional festivals and rituals, cultural, sports, and tourism activities is scheduled to take place all year round, said Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Center, Hoang Viet Trung.

Accordingly, the spring festival running from January-March included royal and folk ceremonies, including the Ban Soc (royal calendar delivery) ceremony – the event that kings under the Nguyen Dynasty organized to distribute calendars for royal mandarins at Ngo Mon (Noon Gate), the announcement of the 2024 Hue Festival, traditional cultural spaces and programs on Tet holidays, activities marking Thua Thien – Hue Province's Liberation Day (March 26, 1975).

The summer festival falling in the peak hour of Hue Festival will be held from April to June, consisting of the Hue Festival 2024 week to take place from June 7-12 with the participation of many domestic and foreign art troupes.

The autumn festival taking place from July to September is expected to introduce to visitors festivals of Kylin and dragon, lanterns, ancient villages of Hue, and others.

The winter festival will include various entertainment and arts programs, an international music festival, and the countdown welcoming New Year 2025.

Hue Festival which is held every two years is a venue for international arts exchanges between countries. It also aims to promote Vietnamese and Hue culture and the tourism-socio-economic development of Thua Thien-Hue Province. The event will be a chance to introduce to international visitors the UNESCO heritages of the old capital of Vietnam, including Hue Complex of Monuments, Hue Royal Court Music, Woodblocks of the Nguyen Dynasty, Nguyen Dynasty's royal documents, and the royal literature on Hue royal architecture.

