How young Vietnamese express patriotism today

For today’s youth, patriotism means translating love for the country into concrete action and tangible value for the community and the nation.

Driven by talent, enthusiasm, and dedication, young Vietnamese are using their own hands to build a more dynamic, confident, and radiant Vietnam for the future.

Dedicating expertise to the service of society

Nguyen Quoc Trung shares his scientific research experience with students at Huynh Man Dat High School for the Gifted during a visit to Vietnam.

After a period of study in France and Poland, Nguyen Quoc Trung returned to Vietnam for a short holiday. He began his story with a question that has long driven his work: How can his studies and research generate tangible value for others or address a real-world issue in Vietnam?

That question has stayed with Trung since his days as a student at the Faculty of Chemistry, University of Science, Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City. In 2024, he stood out as the sole student among the 15 recipients of the Ho Chi Minh City Outstanding Young Citizen Award. By his third year of university, Trung had already published 11 scientific papers in domestic and international journals and served as the principal investigator for two institutional-level research projects focused on leveraging natural products for healthcare applications.

In the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City, bittervine (Mexican flame vine) is recognized as an invasive alien species that threatens ecological balance. Intrigued by this wild plant, Trung questioned whether an environmental problem could be transformed into a valuable resource. His subsequent research successfully utilized the plant to synthesize silver nanoparticles exhibiting antibacterial properties without causing cellular toxicity.

On another occasion, during a "Volunteer Spring" campaign in Can Gio, Trung and his research team discovered that the essential oil extracted from white-flowered mangrove (Lumnitzera racemosa) possessed potential antimicrobial action against Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus.

For Trung, a scientific research project can originate from a roadside plant, a volunteer trip, or an everyday issue. What matters most is a researcher's ability to uncover extraordinary potential behind the seemingly ordinary.

His passion for medicinal chemistry and natural products has propelled Trung into even broader research environments. He is currently a master's scholar under the European Union’s prestigious Erasmus Mundus program, studying at Paris-Saclay University in France and Adam Mickiewicz University in Poland.

"The further I go and the more I learn, the more I feel compelled to consider how these insights can be brought back to contribute to my homeland," Trung reflected.

For him, "giving back" is not merely about a future scientific breakthrough but starts with sharing his knowledge with younger generations today.

Years of studying abroad have also taught him that every young person venturing onto the global stage carries a representation of Vietnam and its people. Consequently, he believes that everyday values—punctuality, a strong sense of responsibility, a collaborative mindset, and respect for diversity—play a vital role in shaping a positive image of Vietnamese youth in the eyes of the international community.

The further he travels, the more Trung realizes that pride in his homeland comes hand in hand with a profound question: "What can I do to prove worthy of that pride?"

For Trung, the answer lies in pursuing research with greater rigor, bringing knowledge closer to real-world applications, sharing what he knows, and opening up opportunities for others. That, ultimately, is how young professionals dedicate their expertise to the service of society.

Carrying yesterday's memories into today's aspirations

Dang Tran Huyen Thu, an 11th-grade student majoring in English of Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted

To mark the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially taking the name of President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976–July 2, 2026), student volunteers in the Hoa Phuong Do (red flamboyant) summer campaign from Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted in Ho Chi Minh City have compiled historical archives, designed infographics, and integrated NFC technology to tell the story of the city’s vibrant past.

Dang Tran Huyen Thu, an 11th-grade student majoring in English and commander of the school’s Hoa Phuong Do (red flamboyant) campaign, shared that the Pride of Vietnamese History team—along with the campaign command board—gathered and curated materials through two immersive field trips, including "Ho Chi Minh City—The City I Love" and "The Saigon River—The River of My City."

At each stop, the students researched and extracted historical narratives to design 12 infographic posters. The entire collection was integrated into 12 NFC chips embedded in a grid-style information board. Visitors can simply tap their phones on the corresponding section to access the content, making the exploration of the city’s history more visual, convenient, and engaging.

Alongside their digital project, Huyen Thu and her peers have also launched a range of green initiatives, turning activities such as collecting used batteries and planting trees into accessible forms of environmental education. They also organized the technology competition “EcoAI: Envision Future Life,” where students not only learned about technology but also explored ways to address real-world challenges facing the city.

As Secretary of the school’s Youth Union, Huyen Thu has consistently reflected on how to ensure that studying and following the thought, morality, and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh goes beyond slogans and becomes a meaningful, relatable experience for students.

In addition, Huyen Thu and the school’s Youth Union Executive Committee organized a series of six workshops during Career Orientation and International Integration Week, held from March 22 to 29, 2026. The workshops enabled students to gain practical knowledge while broadening their perspectives and finding the motivation to turn their dreams into concrete goals.

For Huyen Thu, the greatest significance lies not in the number of projects or initiatives completed, but in bringing together young people who share the same ideals, are willing to think boldly and act decisively, and work together to create meaningful value for the city. Eight years of involvement in Youth Union and Young Pioneer activities have helped her develop resilience, a strong sense of responsibility, and the foundations of leadership. Most recently, she was the sole and youngest student delegate in the Ho Chi Minh City delegation attending the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

“For me, love for our homeland and country is nurtured through small acts every day, driven by the intelligence, responsibility, and enthusiasm of young people,” Huyen Thu said.

Pham Quang Thang, from the Center for Research and Development of High-Tech Agriculture under the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Hi-Tech Agricultural Park Pham Quang Thang, from the Center for Research and Development of High-Tech Agriculture under the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Hi-Tech Agricultural Park and a 2022 Outstanding Young Citizen of Ho Chi Minh City, believes that doing one’s job well is a way of showing patriotism. In the past, agriculture was often associated with land, crops, livestock, and farming experience passed down through generations. Today, however, biotechnology, automation, and artificial intelligence are playing an increasingly important role in the sector. The convergence of agriculture and technology is opening up a wealth of opportunities for young people. Young people have a major advantage in their ability to access knowledge, technology, and global sources of information. With a willingness to learn and a proactive approach to improving their foreign-language and digital skills, they can access the world’s latest achievements, methods, and trends and then select and apply those that are suited to Vietnam’s realities. Young people should not merely be users of technology; they must also become creators of and masters of technology. How can we make production more efficient, use resources more sustainably, reduce environmental impacts, increase the value of agricultural products, and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese products in global markets? These are major challenges, but they are also opportunities for young people to demonstrate their capabilities. Today’s young generation is fortunate to live in peace, pursue education, choose their careers, and gain access to knowledge and technology from around the world. These opportunities have been made possible through the sacrifices of previous generations. Therefore, patriotism is not simply about remembering history; it also means living responsibly, beginning with doing one’s job well and creating values that benefit the community.

Miss Intercontinental 2022 Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc

According to Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc, Miss Intercontinental 2022 and a 2025 Outstanding Young Citizen of Ho Chi Minh City, one of the ways young people can express their love for the Fatherland today is by bringing Vietnam’s inspiring stories to the world.

“My journey to the 2026 Miss World competition is an opportunity for me to tell international friends about a dynamic, resilient and knowledgeable generation of Vietnamese young people who are taking proactive action for the community,” she said.

In particular, she hopes to bring Gen Zero—Youth for Sustainable Development, a project she founded to promote youth engagement in sustainable development, particularly climate change response, to the competition as part of the story of Vietnamese youth.

She has previously had opportunities to speak about issues facing the Mekong Delta and climate change at international forums. These experiences have helped her realize that when young Vietnamese people stand before international audiences, every word and action can become a way of introducing Vietnam to the world.

Bao Ngoc believes in the power of knowledge and the kindness of Vietnamese youth. She hopes young people will not only take pride in what the country has achieved but also have the confidence to create new values, enabling them to tell the world about a Vietnam that is rich in tradition, dynamic, humane, and filled with aspirations for development.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh