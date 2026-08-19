Cultivating critical thinking remains ultimate shield for youth on social media

Amidst a matrix of digital misinformation and AI manipulation, young people are urged to cultivate critical thinking, verify sources, and practice responsible sharing to protect cyberspace.

Volunteers from the “Apprentices Serving the People” squad are actively assisting with data entry and document arrangement tasks in Cau Kieu Ward (Photo: SGGP)

Cyberspace is increasingly exerting a profound impact on the awareness, attitudes, and behaviors of the youth. Therefore, fortitude isn’t merely forged through repetitive warnings like “don’t believe everything” or “stay vigilant,” but it desperately needs to be cultivated from a solid foundation of knowledge, civic responsibility, and practical real-world experiences within the community.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Youth Union in short) of Bau Lam Commune in HCMC recently coordinated with the Binh Loi Trung Ward Youth Union, the Di An Ward Youth Union to sign a joint activity program for the 2026-2031 period. This initiative aims to forge additional spaces for union members and young adults to actively approach history and meet individuals who lived through the war, thereby grasping a deeper understanding of the enduring traditions and the responsibilities of today’s generation.

This is an effective method to establish a cognitive anchor in an era where youths face a myriad of algorithmic-driven content every single day. In harsh reality, alongside genuine knowledge and positive values lies information that is heavily spliced, grossly distorted, maliciously taken out of context, or even entirely fabricated by AI to serve nefarious agendas.

A remarkably common manipulative tactic involves starting with a factual event, cherry-picking specific details, seamlessly attaching emotional commentary, and then systematically steering the audience toward a preconceived, insidious motive.

Catchy messages like “the youth must stand up,” “we can’t remain silent,” or “become an agent of change” deliberately strike at the highly volatile, trend-chasing psyche of young people. When placed within a heavily biased information flow, it becomes overwhelmingly easy to twist genuine empathy into a purely visceral emotional reaction.

Even more sophisticatedly, AI is actively helping bad actors conjure up eerily realistic virtual hosts, voiceovers, images, graphics, and videos that meticulously mimic the format of legitimate news broadcasts on official State television channels. A piece of content lacking a clear origin but presented with sheer professionalism can effortlessly create a false illusion that it has already been rigorously verified.

For young individuals heavily lacking in digital literacy skills, the fragile boundary between factual information and calculated manipulation gets blurred incredibly easily.

Nguyen Tran Phuoc, a prominent sociological expert, stressed that the digital landscape poses distinct threats. “Social media effortlessly breeds a dangerous mob mentality,” he explained. It appears that a viewpoint constantly surfacing and getting heavily shared naturally creates the deceptive feeling that it’s a mainstream opinion. From there, it’s implicitly accepted as absolute truth.

Whenever this type of information is relentlessly parroted across cyberspace, its sheer popularity can severely mislead a segment of the public into tragically confusing viral reach with factual authenticity. Consequently, the pressing challenge today isn’t merely identifying blatant misinformation. Rather, it’s necessary to robustly elevate critical thinking capacities, the ability to vigorously verify sources, and the civic responsibility of citizens as they actively participate in social public opinion.

For Dau Ngoc Linh from the HCMC Cadre Academy, emotional impulsivity is a critical vulnerability. “When raw emotions outpace rational logic, users are incredibly prone to blindly jumping into the comment section or haphazardly sharing content well before they fully comprehend the situation,” he observed.

Therefore, building robust digital immunity fundamentally relies on cultivating a stubborn habit of rigorous verification. This is exactly the core content that must be heavily prioritized within the Digital Mass Education movement because modern digital skills don’t just stop at knowing how to use technology. In the end, users must also know how to proactively shield themselves against nefarious impacts lurking online.

Alongside the self-immunizing capacity of every individual, it’s widely believed that each socio-political organization should aggressively leverage its role in guiding public opinion. This shouldn’t happen solely through traditional propaganda, but through a highly proactive, timely, and relentlessly accurate presence across cyberspace.

Ultimately, fostering a younger generation equipped with the formidable capacity to independently verify, critically analyze, and take absolute responsibility for the information they share is precisely how to forge an impenetrable internal shield against negative impacts proliferating on the internet.

Secretary Nguyen Bao Minh of the Youth Union of Vietnam National University-HCM commented that vigilance is key. Cyberspace undeniably unlocks massive opportunities for the youth to aggressively access knowledge, boldly express their political stances, and actively participate in pressing social issues. However, it’s that exact same environment that allows misleading, heavily biased information, or content meticulously engineered to manipulate raw emotions and to spread at a breakneck pace.

In such a volatile context, the very first trait young people desperately need is sheer alertness. They must consciously cultivate the stubborn habit of cross-referencing multiple information sources, thoroughly grasping the entire situation of any given incident, and rigorously honing critical thinking skills.

Furthermore, they must robustly elevate their legal literacy, digital skills, and profound sense of responsibility while navigating cyberspace, ensuring they don’t accidentally morph into a pivotal link that actively distributes unverified or highly inflammatory content. The best way to tangibly demonstrate youthful responsibility is to actively engage in studying, volunteering, and vigorously participating in grassroots community activities.

As argued by Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Xam of the Bau Lam Commune Veterans Association, when faced with the colossal volume of information flooding social media, the youth should proactively forge an impenetrable critical thinking mindset to accurately distinguish right from wrong. Furthermore, they must remain intensely vigilant against toxic content that maliciously distorts history, smears the impeccable image of national leaders, or blatantly denies the monumental contributions of previous generations.

Young people should ruthlessly prioritize accessing information from mainstream, highly credible sources. Simultaneously, they must proactively share deeply positive values for a healthier digital ecosystem.

By Cam Nuong, Thanh Thao – Translated by Thanh Tam