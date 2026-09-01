Ho Chi Minh City launches youth volunteer tourist security force in Vung Tau

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force officially launched its specialized Tourist Security Force on the morning of September 1 at the Tam Thang Tower in Vung Tau Ward.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force officially launches its specialized Tourist Security Force on the morning of September 1 at the Tam Thang Tower in Vung Tau Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Immediately following the deployment ceremony, the newly assigned tourist security officers assisted a distressed female tourist who had been separated from her daughter while swimming, safely escorting her back to her hotel.

The visitor, Tran Thi Tham from Hoc Mon Commune, approached the security team in tears after losing sight of her daughter following a swim and trip to the changing rooms. Having left her mobile phone behind, she sought help from the newly stationed personnel.

Upon receiving the report, officers comforted Ms. Tham and attempted to call her daughter’s phone without success. The team then contacted other family members while launching a coordinated search of the surrounding area. Ms. Tham was subsequently escorted back to her hotel to await her daughter.

Tourist security officers assist visitor Tran Thi Tham in locating her family. (Photo: SGGP)

At the launch ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force deployed 50 tourist security personnel to duty in Vung Tau Ward. This serves as the pilot location to evaluate and refine operations before expanding the model to other key tourist destinations across the city.

Officers are stationed along key thoroughfares, beaches, and high-traffic tourist areas. Their responsibilities include providing directions, assisting individuals in distress, handling reports of missing children or lost property, and forwarding public feedback to relevant authorities for action.

The force is also tasked with addressing aggressive solicitation, street hawking, illegal sidewalk and roadway encroachments, and improper waste disposal.

Before deployment, officers underwent training in tourism law, code of conduct, communication skills, basic English, and traffic safety management. The personnel completed a three-day field exercise across key locations to familiarize themselves with the terrain and practice handling real-world scenarios.

During the initial pilot phase, the force successfully reunited a lost child with their family.

The Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force issues the deployment order. (Photo: SGGP)

Delivering operational directives at the launch ceremony, Trieu Do Hong Phuoc, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force, highlighted that the selected officers are young, dynamic individuals of sound character who have been equipped with hospitality knowledge, communication skills, and order-maintenance expertise. He noted that the deployment of 50 officers demonstrates the unit's commitment to partnering with local authorities to foster a civilized, safe, and welcoming tourism environment.

The commander instructed all personnel to uphold strict discipline and professional decorum, remain courteous and helpful to tourists, and actively coordinate with local police and security agencies.

“Each member must act as a 'tourism ambassador' and a 'pioneer warrior' across city streets, beaches, and attractions. Every action, smile, and guidance you provide reflects the image of the Youth Volunteers and embodies the civilized, compassionate spirit of Ho Chi Minh City,” Commander Trieu Do Hong Phuoc emphasized.

Under the operational plan, Vung Tau Ward has established 24 duty posts and approximately 8 to 10 information booths to assist tourists.

Once operations in Vung Tau Ward stabilize, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force plans to expand the tourist security model to Con Dao Special Zone and other major tourist destinations.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh