Seaside walking street operates in Long Hai Commune

Long Hai Commune has launched a new walking street featuring food stalls and entertainment programs as part of efforts to diversify tourism products and encourage visitors to stay longer. The pedestrian area operates mainly from 5 p.m. daily.

Visitors stroll and enjoy street food at the Long Hai pedestrian street. Photo: Thanh Huy

The walking street is organized by the Long Hai Commune People's Committee in coordination with Tam Hoang Thien Co., Ltd. along Planning Road No. 14, near the Dinh Co historical and cultural site. More than 300 meters long, the street runs directly to the beach and includes a 1,500-square-meter public beach, a green park and a 180-square-meter commercial service area with 60 kiosks. The facilities are arranged as a connected complex serving visitors' needs for swimming, walking, dining, shopping and entertainment.

The kiosks sell a wide range of goods, from snacks and soft drinks to OCOP products, souvenirs and handicrafts. Every night, particularly on weekends and holidays, acoustic music performances featuring live performances with traditional acoustic instruments are held along the shore. In the coming period, the public beach is expected to add water sports activities such as sailing, kayaking, flyboarding, parasailing and banana boat rides.

Visiting the opening night ahead of the September 2 holiday, Nguyen Thi Hop, a visitor from Dong Nai City, said: “The space here is airy, clean and beautiful. After swimming, visitors can immediately stop by the food area to eat and listen to music by the beach. All the snacks have clearly posted prices, and vendors use environmentally friendly packaging, so I feel quite comfortable and reassured.”

Meanwhile, young visitor Nguyen Hong Dao from Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, was impressed by the street food. “There are many snacks here, from grilled seafood on skewers and grilled rice paper to sweet soups and refreshing drinks. The food is prepared hygienically and reasonably priced. Walking around at night, enjoying food and listening to music by the beach is a very interesting experience. I had never experienced anything like this when visiting Long Hai before,” Dao said.

The Long Hai Commune People's Committee aims to diversify tourism products around three key groups including community-based tourism associated with traditional fishing villages; cultural and spiritual tourism linked to the Dinh Co Festival; and the development of the night-time economy through the walking street and seaside food services. The locality also aims for trade, tourism and services to account for more than 60 percent of its economic structure, with visitor numbers rising by an average of 10 percent - 12 percent annually and international visitors accounting for 2 percent - 3 percent. During 2026-2030, Long Hai will prioritize upgrading transport infrastructure, improving the beach area, attracting high-quality tourism projects and gradually building an image as a professional, friendly and reliable destination.

Long Hai Commune maintains a healthy tourism environment

The walking street also creates a stable business space for local residents. Nguyen Thi Huyen, who operates a snack stall there, said she previously sold goods on a small scale along sidewalks and had an unstable income.

“Now the commune has arranged a proper and clean place for us to sell, and more customers are coming, so revenue has improved significantly. I also feel more secure doing business,” Huyen said.

Tran Thi Phuong, who runs a stall selling grilled eggs and grilled rice paper, was also pleased. “Many tourists who swim or take a walk stop by for snacks, especially young people. With a spacious and orderly place to sell, we pay more attention to hygiene, use paper packaging and charge the posted prices,” she said.

According to Vice Chairman Le Cong Hai of the Long Hai Commune People's Committee, the walking street is the first step toward developing a night-time economy model linked to public seaside spaces, food, shopping and entertainment.

The local authorities require businesses to ensure food safety, clearly post and charge the listed prices, refrain from soliciting customers and limit single-use plastic waste. Relevant forces maintain patrols to ensure public order and traffic safety and provide rescue services at the beach. They also control the timing and volume of music programs to avoid disrupting residents' daily lives.

Director Nguyen Trong Khoa of Tam Hoang Thien Company, who is supporting the initiative, said the company would continue coordinating with local authorities to add activities and products for visitors.

The director said creating opportunities for residents to operate businesses in an organized space under unified management would help shape Long Hai into a safe, friendly and welcoming tourism destination.

By Thanh Huy- Translated By Anh Quan