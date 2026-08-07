Tech-savvy young officials bridge gap at grassroots level

Driven by enthusiasm, technological proficiency, and a strong sense of empathy, a new generation of young officials in Vietnam is transforming grassroots governance through creative problem-solving and winning the deep trust of local residents.

Young officials take action to meet daily needs of local residents

Young people in Thai My Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, participate in a local tree-planting activity. Photo: Dong Son

Rather than waiting for citizens to come to them, many young grassroots officials proactively seek out tasks to tackle and resolve issues directly within residential communities. In Quarter 34, Thu Duc Ward, a local household once faced severe hardship, but delayed communication with civic organizations resulted in untimely assistance.

Recognizing this reality, Head of Quarter 34 Nguyen Van Ngoc Ngan, along with the quarter executive board, established the "Quarter 34 Social Security" Zalo group to connect the board for Fatherland Front work, local unions and philanthropists. Every case requiring assistance is verified immediately, allowing for rapid resource mobilization.

At just 25 years old, Nguyen Van Ngoc Ngan previously served as Youth Union Secretary, dedicating years to volunteer activities, environmental protection, and social security. This background taught him that small unresolved issues in residential areas can directly impact residents' daily lives.

Upon assuming his role as Quarter Head, he immediately modernized communication methods. While information was previously transmitted via paper notices or direct announcements, digital platforms now make exchanges faster and more convenient.

According to Nguyen Van Ngoc Ngan, technology does not replace grassroots officials; rather, it accelerates connection between officials and citizens. The priority is for officials to remain proactive and create multiple channels to listen to the public. Initiatives like the "Listening and Sharing Corner" and the "Monthly Commendation of Ten Good Deeds – Spreading Clean Alleys, Beautiful Quarters" have been successfully sustained.

Pham Van Hung, a resident of Road 39, Quarter 34, Thu Duc Ward, noted that following the rejuvenation of the quarter's staff, residents clearly perceive an energetic work ethic and close grassroots involvement.

"Young officials in the quarter are very close to the people, willing to listen, and handle tasks quite quickly. All citizen feedback and suggestions are received and resolved promptly," Hung said, expressing hope that their responsibility and enthusiasm will continue to foster a civilized and compassionate community.

In Thai My Commune, 27-year-old Tran Thi My Chi assumed the role of Binh Thuong Hamlet Head after years of participation in front and union activities. Although aware that the position demands irregular hours and managing various unexpected issues, she accepted the assignment to contribute her youth to the locality.

During her first days on the job, Chi dedicated significant time to meeting members of the party branch committee, the board for Fatherland Front work, local chapters, unions, and area experts to learn and understand each neighborhood.

From processing documents within her jurisdiction and reviewing households to monitoring security, environmental sanitation, and policy dissemination, she remains closely tied to the grassroots. Chi emphasized that a hamlet head must act as a bridge between the government and the people—staying close, listening, tracking emerging issues, and building trust through professional conduct and effective problem-solving.

Officials create additional digital channels to connect with citizens

Nguyen Duc Bac, the 29-year-old Head of Quarter 8, Thoi An Ward, goes door-to-door to encourage residents to participate in free health checkups and receive feedback. Furthermore, Nguyen Duc Bac utilizes technological applications such as Zalo groups, the quarter fanpage, electronic records, and Excel spreadsheets to update and monitor the progress of case resolution.

Nguyen Van Ngoc Ngan encourages residents to participate in health check-ups. Photo: Phuong Uyen.

He noted that technology makes work faster and more scientific, but building trust still requires regular in-person meetings and listening to residents. Bac currently participates in roughly 15 to 20 Zalo groups related to quarter affairs. Beyond group messages, he receives 5 to 10 phone calls and messages daily from citizens seeking assistance primarily regarding administrative procedures, infrastructure, environmental sanitation, social security, and local activities.

Also in Thoi An Ward, Le Minh Phung, 29, Head of the board for Fatherland Front work in Quarter 13, participates in over 20 Zalo groups for his work. At times, he receives dozens of calls and numerous messages concerning social security, environmental sanitation, urban order, and administrative procedures. For Phung, Zalo groups serve as an efficient channel to connect with residents.

Issues within his capability are handled proactively, while those exceeding his authority are compiled, reported to competent authorities, and continuously tracked. Building on practical experience, Head Le Minh Phung aims to integrate the "Digital Thoi An" Zalo Mini App, QR codes, electronic forms, and sector-specific communication groups into quarter operations.

A shared trait among these young grassroots officials is their dynamism, courage to take on responsibilities, and openness to innovation. By proactively heading into communities, listening to residents, and applying technology to administration and task management, they are helping build a grassroots government that is close to, intimately connected with, and dedicated to the people.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan