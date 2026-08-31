Small loans help older people build livelihoods

Access to small-scale financing is empowering older adults to generate steady income and achieve financial self-reliance, proving that age is no barrier to building sustainable livelihoods.

Small loans from Intergenerational Self-Help Clubs are helping many older people in Ho Chi Minh City access capital for their livelihoods, find places to socialize and, more importantly, continue working and contributing to their communities.

Supporting livelihoods for older people

70 year old Le Quang Duong in Quarter 12, Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City has developed his economic activities thanks to capital from the Intergenerational Self-Help Club (Photo: Huyen Trang).

Le Quang Duong, 70, has a busy motorcycle wash shop on Tran Dong Street in Quarter 12, Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Two workers wash motorcycles as Duong works and oversees the shop.

Duong said he and his wife rely mainly on income from the business. Previously, a lack of capital meant the shop could only wash motorcycles manually. Work depended on customer numbers, making his income unstable.

In 2024, the Quarter 12 Intergenerational Self-Help Club provided him with VND30 million (US$1,150) to develop his family's livelihood. With the funds, he bought a water pump, air compressor and lift, renovated the shop and hired an additional worker. With the new equipment, the shop can serve more customers, making the work easier and increasing income.

'Thanks to the club's low-interest loan, I have been able to run my business and improve my family's livelihood', the old man said.

Nine other members in Quarter 12 have also received loans from the club's fund for small businesses and livestock farming. Do Thi Thuy Linh, Secretary of the Quarter 12 Party Cell and head of the Quarter 12 Intergenerational Self-Help Club, said loan amounts are tailored to each person's circumstances and ability to run a business. The goal is to help members earn additional income and support themselves rather than rely solely on assistance.

In Dat Do Commune, Le Thi Kien, 68, also received capital from an Intergenerational Self-Help Club. Her husband died 23 years ago, and she raised their three children on her own.

In 2020, the Phuoc Trung and Hiep Hoa Intergenerational Self-Help Clubs provided her with VND20 million to buy cattle and grow crops. With the funds, Kien raised cattle, grew corn and shelled cashews in her spare time. Her cattle generate about VND10 million a year, while two corn crops bring in an additional VND 7-8 million each. Though modest, the steady income helps cover her living expenses.

Intergenerational clubs enrich lives and strengthen communities for older adults in HCMC

Beyond livelihood support, Intergenerational Self-Help Clubs provide places for social activities, health care and connections between older people and their communities.

The Quarter 12 Intergenerational Self-Help Club in Vung Tau Ward currently has 111 members and maintains groups for exercise, table tennis, Chinese chess, arts, sports and health care. Every Monday and Thursday morning, a free water station and haircut service run by young volunteers also provide a place for older people to meet and talk.

According to Luong Tri Tien, vice chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of the Elderly, the city has 572 clubs with 32,092 members, about 60 percent of whom are older people. Women account for 57.5 percent of members, while 5,083 are poor, near-poor or facing difficult circumstances. The clubs' combined funds currently total VND17.3 billion, providing loans to nearly 2,000 members for production, business and job creation.

In addition to capital, the clubs organize health care, cultural and sports activities, visits and at-home support for people in difficult circumstances.

At the clubs, older people not only receive support but also organize activities and care for and help other members. Young volunteers assist with club activities, giving them opportunities to meet and talk with older people. For many members, the clubs are also places to find friends to share with, check on one another when sick and take part in activities suited to their health.

However, Luong Tri Tien said expanding the model still faces obstacles. Some localities lack the initial funding needed to establish clubs, while awareness of the model's significance remains limited in some areas. In remote areas, gathering members and maintaining regular activities can also be more difficult.

Tien said the Ho Chi Minh City Association of the Elderly will continue to mobilize resources, provide training and expand effective clubs so that the model can reach more older people.

Vietnam currently has more than 9,000 Intergenerational Self-Help Clubs with nearly 500,000 members. By 2035, the goal is to establish at least 12,000 clubs with about 660,000 members, so that at least 30 percent of villages, hamlets, residential areas and neighborhood groups have a club. The Intergenerational Self-Help Club model ranked among the Top 5 outstanding initiatives at the 2025 Human Act Prize.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan