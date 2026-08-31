Loving Arms program supports 50 children orphaned by Covid-19

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, in coordination with the southern representative office of the Logistics Department under the General Staff of the Ministry of National Defense, held the Vong tay yeu thuong (Loving Arms) program on August 30, presenting gifts to 50 children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, the southern representative office of the Logistics Department under the General Staff of the Ministry of National Defense, present gifts to support children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic during the event (Photo: Thai Phuong)

The event marked the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution, National Day on September 2 and the 81st anniversary of the establishment of the Logistics Department under the General Staff.

The organizers presented cash and gifts to 50 children orphaned by Covid-19.

Through the program, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union sought to help ease some of the children's difficulties, provide warmth and encourage them to continue their education.

Colonel Tran Van An, Party Committee Secretary and Political Commissar of the southern representative office of the Logistics Department under the General Staff, said the gifts, though modest in material value, represented the care and goodwill of officers, employees and soldiers toward disadvantaged children.

“I hope the children understand that they are not alone. They will always receive care from their teachers, those who look after them, the community and compassionate people. Despite their difficult circumstances, I hope they maintain their faith, behave well, stay united, study and train hard, nurture their dreams and become useful citizens,” Tran Van An said.

On the occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union and the southern representative office of the Logistics Department under the General Staff signed a cooperation program on social welfare activities in the city for 2026-2030.

The program aims to mobilize resources to support women, children, families of people who made contributions to the country, officers and soldiers, and people facing difficult circumstances in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan