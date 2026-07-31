Experienced doctors defer retirement to serve community health stations

Obstetrician Mai Ly Nie (on the right) is examining and consulting a patient at Tang Nhon Phu Ward Health Station (Photo: SGGP)

After more than 30 years of fulfilling his duties in the former Kien Giang Province (now An Giang Province), military doctor Nguyen Duc Thao retired in 2019. Just a few months later, he returned to work at Eastern People Militia Hospital under a contractual agreement because he still wanted to keep contributing to the community.

In April 2026, he decided to join Tang Nhon Phu Ward Health Station right at the peak of a universal health check-up campaign to aid community health screenings.

Over the past four months, every morning, residents have watched the 64-year-old physician regularly cycle to the ward health station. Even though the workload is immense, he’s always ready to share the burden with his colleagues. Thanks to his proficiency with electronic medical records from his time at the old hospital, he quickly adapted to the digital transformation requirements at the health station.

“The physical facilities and medication supplies at the health station are currently very well-equipped. Over the past few months, the number of patients registering for health insurance examinations at Tang Nhon Phu Ward Health Station has increased steadily. This is a very encouraging sign, and it’s also the motivation that keeps me committed to this unit,” MD Nguyen Duc Thao shared.

Sharing that same passion, Mai Ly Nie, a 57-year-old obstetrician, decided to continue accompanying grassroots healthcare despite having reached retirement age. Even though she received numerous offers to collaborate from private clinics, after many nights of deliberation, obstetrician Mai Ly Nie chose to stay at Tang Nhon Phu Ward Health Station alongside her peers.

“I retired two months ago. That was when Tang Nhon Phu Ward Health Station mobilized all its resources for the universal health check-up campaign, which is currently still underway. When medical staff stay at the unit from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to serve the public, how can I possibly rest? I feel that at my age, I still have the health and enthusiasm to serve patients and the community,” obstetrician Mai Ly Nie said.

Finishing her words, she smiled brightly and invited the next patient into the examination room. For 39-year-old Dang Thi Tuyen from Long Truong Ward, being examined by obstetrician Mai Ly Nie brought a sense of reassurance. “Sensitive questions become much easier to address when the doctor is so dedicated and experienced,” she explained while waiting at the gynecology clinic.

Level-II Specialist Pham Xuan Hai, Executive Deputy Director of Tang Nhon Phu Ward Health Station, informed that four retired physicians with master’s degrees as well as Level-I and Level-II specializations are currently working at the facility.

With many years of service at treatment institutions, these doctors possess rich clinical experience, which contributes to enhancing professional quality and building prestige for the health station. Consequently, the number of people visiting the health station for medical examinations and treatment has increased noticeably.

Resolution No. 73/2025/NQ-HDND, enacted by the HCMC People’s Council on December 10, 2025, stipulated specific policies to consolidate and enhance the capacity of health stations across HCMC.

Through this specialized mechanism, HCMC reportedly attracted 199 elderly laborers with medical expertise, including 153 retired physicians, to work at local health stations as of June 2026. This resource is even more significant as the city operates a two-tier local government model, which demands greater proactivity in management and the optimization of frontline human resources.

“Resolution No. 73/2025/NQ-HDND opens up opportunities for experienced physicians to continue accompanying grassroots healthcare. This isn’t merely a solution to supplement human resources, but also an inheritance of knowledge, experience, and medical ethics for the current generation of healthcare workers. I hope that retired medical staff will continue to pass on their professional passion, guide younger colleagues, share invaluable experiences, and work together to make health stations a trusted destination for citizens.” Level-II Specialist Pham Xuan Hai

Retirement doesn’t mean putting an end to dedication. Even during the fiercest phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, retired healthcare workers volunteered to join the city in fighting the virus without regard for personal danger. And now, they continue returning to health stations, the most accessible healthcare venues, to serve the community.

Under Resolution No. 73/2025/NQ-HDND of the HCMC People’s Council, the policy to attract elderly workers who are doctors, nurses, midwives, and medical assistants to work at health stations and their satellite sites is outlined as follows: Financial support for doctors in general medicine and traditional medicine includes a monthly salary of VND9 million (US$343) per person along with compulsory social, health, and unemployment insurance contributions as prescribed by law;

Financial support for nurses, midwives, and medical assistants includes a monthly salary of VND7 million ($266) per person alongside compulsory social, health, and unemployment insurance contributions as prescribed by law.

By Giao Linh – Translated by Thanh Tam