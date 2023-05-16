SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Video

Hoi An Ancient Town begins implementing stricter entrance ticket control

SGGP
On May 15, Hoi An City in Quang Nam Province started implementing measures to strengthen entrance ticket control for visitors to Hoi An Ancient Town, particularly focusing on group tourists, as previously announced.
Nguyen Cuong, Thu Huong, Thanh Nha

Tags

Hoi An Ancient Town entrance ticket control group tourists

Other news