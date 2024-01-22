Hoar frost graces in North

The top of Phia Oac Mountain in the Northern province of Cao Bang was blanketed in a layer of ice and hoar frost on January 22 afternoon as temperatures dropped as low as minus 2.7 degrees Celsius.

It is forecast that the mountainous areas of Mau Son, Dong Van, Sa Pa and Mu Cang Chai have a high probability of frost and snowfall appearance.

By January 22 afternoon, temperatures in the city center of Hanoi plummeted 10 degrees Celsius along with chilly winds.

At the same time, the tourism site of Mau Son in Lang Son Province has recorded temperatures at approximately zero degree Celsius along with defense fog, bitter cold and windy rains.

From tonight, the hoar frost are expected to appear on top of Mau Son Mountain.

Tomorrow, much of the Northern region will face the ice and frost.

Temperatures in Hanoi can decrease by seven degrees Celsius in the early morning of January 23.

This is the coldest spell over the North since the early winter of 2023-2024.

Frost-covered tree branches in forests via camera lens:

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong