“Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space on Digital Platforms” brought to wider public

In recent days, the official fan pages of wards such as Binh Tay and Tan Son Nhat have been filled with images and information introducing residents to the “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space on Digital Platforms.”

The initiative is part of a community-oriented program implemented by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee’s Digital Transformation Center, aimed at disseminating the cultural values associated with President Ho Chi Minh to the public.

By accessing these fan pages, readers can simply scan a QR code to explore a rich digital archive comprising hundreds of books, publications, and valuable documents that have been carefully curated and digitized, allowing for convenient access anytime and anywhere.

A notable highlight is the “President Ho Chi Minh Digital Bookshelf,” provided by the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House. The collection features a wide range of titles, including works authored by President Ho Chi Minh, books about his life and legacy, and publications by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, as well as specialized collections on safeguarding the Party’s ideological foundations, studying and following Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle, and materials for grassroots Party cells.

In addition, the archival collection includes an “Electronic library at the commune-ward level” comprising nearly 700 titles across a wide range of subjects. These include Party and State building; politics and law; general knowledge; the dissemination of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries techniques; healthcare for adolescents and children; and rural development initiatives.

Currently, occupying a prominent place in the library is the book “Shining in Ordinary Life,” published by Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House. The volume profiles 49 collectives and 84 outstanding individuals with outstanding performance in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style” program.

Notably, the “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space on Digital Platforms” also features a dedicated section for a “3D Ho Chi Minh Museum,” offering audiences access to information, news reports, and articles on the study and practice of Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style. The platform presents an overview of historical sites, museums, and memorial complexes dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh across the country, alongside video, photographic, and audio materials documenting his life and legacy.

The initiative aims to create a digital space to preserve and promote President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style, as well as the cultural identity of Ho Chi Minh City, among all segments of society, particularly communities, schools, and public institutions. Through this effort, it seeks to educate future generations, foster traditional values, and enhance spiritual and cultural life in a modern, accessible manner for the wider public.

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh