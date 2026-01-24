Culture/art

Ancient multilingual map-like mural found in Hue Imperial Citadel

Kham Thien Giam (Imperial Astronomical Institute) was established in 1803 under the reign of King Gia Long, which is a historic structure located within the Hue Imperial Citadel, now in Phu Xuan Ward, Hue City.

On the morning of January 24, Hue Monuments Conservation Center announced that during the cleaning and removal of old paint layers from the walls of the Imperial Astronomical Institute as part of a restoration project, relevant units discovered an ancient mural with a layout resembling a map.

The mural is rendered in black lines and features numerous symbols and inscriptions written in three language systems, including Chinese characters, Vietnamese script and French. Of which, Chinese characters accounted for the largest portion.

Preliminary observations indicated that the Vietnamese text references familiar place names in the former imperial capital of Hue, such as An Cuu and Loi Nong. Meanwhile, the French text appears to mention a railway line.

According to Director of Hue Monuments Conservation Center Hoang Trung Viet, a comprehensive survey will be conducted to thoroughly inspect the walls and interior structures of the Imperial Astronomical Institute. The mural itself will undergo in-depth research to support restoration efforts, conservation work, and further clarification of the site’s historical value.

Kham Thien Giam (Imperial Astronomical Institute) shows signs of deterioration before restoration.
Inside the Imperial Astronomical Institute

The Imperial Astronomical Institute was founded in 1803 under during the reign of King Gia Long. It served as an official institution responsible for astronomical observation, weather forecasting, calendar-making, timekeeping and determining agricultural seasons for residents. The structure has significantly deteriorated over time.

The project management board under Hue Monuments Conservation Center stated that the Imperial Astronomical Institute is currently being proposed for national heritage designation, which would serve as the basis for a restoration and rehabilitation project planned for 2026 under regulations.

