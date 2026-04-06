Ho Chi Minh City’s VBS actively strengthens great national unity bloc

The Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in Ho Chi Minh City solemnly convened the first Congress for the 2026–2031 tenure, under the theme “Discipline – Innovation – Efficiency – Effectiveness," on April 5.

At the first Congress of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha - Ho Chi Minh City (VBS HCMC) for the 2026–2031 term (Photo: SGGP)

The congress was attended and witnessed by Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS); Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Deputy Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council, and Head of the Central Sangha Affairs Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

Also in attendance were Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc; and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, Huynh Thanh Nhan.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders present flowers and gifts to congratulate the congress. (Photo: sGGP)

Speaking at the congress, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed his appreciation, recognition, and commendation for the achievements attained by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City.

He underscored that the Party and the State consistently respect and guarantee the people’s right to freedom of belief and religion. Religious ethics, he noted, embody many values aligned with the nation’s fine traditions and contribute positively to the cause of national construction and safeguarding.

The municipal leader also voiced his confidence that the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to uphold its core role as a bridge fostering unity between the Sangha and the Party organization, authorities, the political system, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city, while serving as an active contributor to consolidating the great national unity bloc.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the congress. (Photo: SGGP)

He called on the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City to integrate and effectively operationalize the 10 key objectives and 25 groups of tasks and solutions adopted by the Congress for the new tenure, thereby further enhancing the depth and effectiveness of the Sangha’s activities.

He also expressed confidence that the Sangha would uphold discipline as a central pillar of the new tenure while continuing to promote the tradition of “serving the Dharma and the nation, safeguarding the country, and bringing peace to the people.” In this spirit, he urged the Sangha to actively engage in the city’s patriotic emulation movements; effectively implement policies for people with meritorious services, as well as social security and social protection policies; and accompany and support the implementation of key urban solutions, including efforts to ease traffic congestion, prevent urban flooding, improve environmental indicators, and build a drug-free city.

The Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2026–2031 tenure debuts at the congress. (Photo: sGGP)

At the congress, the organizational structure of the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2026–2031 tenure was officially unveiled. The structure comprises 19 dignitaries of the Patronage Council, four members of the Advisory Council, and 105 members of the Executive Board, including a 35-member Standing Committee, 60 executive members, and 10 alternate members. Most Venerable Thich Le Trang was appointed Head of the Executive Board.

On this occasion, the organizing committee presented certificates of merit from the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, commendations from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, and certificates of merit from the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city to collectives and individuals in recognition of their significant contributions to Buddhist affairs and social welfare activities.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers certificates of merit to collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City leaders present Certificates of Merit from the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee to the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the congress. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh