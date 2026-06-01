HCMC navigates historic transition for non-specialized grassroots workers

As HCMC restructures its sprawling administration, over 5,000 non-specialized grassroots workers are transitioning into new roles or receiving severance packages, strongly supported by committed local leadership.

Nguyen Phan Bao Tin (wearing glasses), a non-specialized worker in Lai Thieu Ward, is actively participating in a digital transformation event (Photo: SGGP)

Over the past few days at the Lai Thieu Ward People’s Committee, officials from the Culture Department have been continuously cross-checking and reviewing the dossiers of the non-specialized workforce. Chairman Nguyen Huu Chau of the Lai Thieu Ward People’s Committee stated that 21 non-specialized workers here are affected by this shift, some of whom have only been working for a few years, but others for over a decade, becoming intimately familiar with every single neighborhood and household. This isn’t merely a matter of restructuring the apparatus, but it’s also a profound responsibility to accompany their colleagues during this critical transition phase.

Similarly, in An Phu Ward, the crucial task of reviewing dossiers is also being deployed with utmost urgency. According to Chairman Pham Phu Nam of the An Phu Ward People’s Committee, the entire ward currently retains 14 non-specialized workers, only three of whom meet the necessary conditions to participate in the public employee recruitment examination to continue their dedicated service.

“We proactively listen to their thoughts and aspirations while rigorously reviewing each specific case to devise a suitable support direction,” he explained. “Besides the examination candidates, the ward is also flexibly introducing a handful of positions within the local neighborhoods,” Chairman Pham Phu Nam informed.

Back on July 1, 2025, Rach Dua Ward received 42 non-specialized workers. To date, 33 individuals have had their severance benefits fully resolved, while the remaining nine continue to be assigned to work at the Party agencies, the Fatherland Front, the People’s Committee, and the Military Command in the ward.

For Party Secretary Nguyen Phuc Hoang of Rach Dua Ward, engaging with the staff has revealed a spectrum of desires. He shared that through direct meetings to grasp their sentiments, some asked to resign and enjoy their benefits, others hoped to return to neighborhood-level work, and there were cases where the locality proposed considering their official admission as civil servants since they fully met the criteria.

Across numerous localities, heartfelt gatherings and tribute sessions for the non-specialized workforce are systematically organized as a profound gesture of gratitude for the years they spent silently dedicating themselves at the grassroots level.

Xuan Hoa Ward reportedly held a ceremony to hand over official cadre employment decisions to a few individuals while formally concluding the duties of 37 non-specialized officials. Among the 37 people wrapping up their assignments, one person had remarkably served for 22 years. The locality will strictly direct public service units and neighborhoods to pay close attention, create favorable conditions, and prioritize introducing suitable jobs for these non-specialized workers after their duties officially end.

It seems the ultimate goal all localities are collectively aiming for during this phase is to ensure every single person can confidently move forward with peace of mind after a long journey of dedication.

As one of only two non-specialized workers fully qualified for public employee recruitment, Nguyen Phan Bao Tin from Lai Thieu Ward opted to carve out a completely different path. For her, stepping down doesn’t mean abandoning her profound affection for a role that accompanied her youth; rather, she simply wants to test her determination in a fresh environment after a decade of relentless contribution.

Graduating from Ton Duc Thang University, Ms. Tin returned to work as a project officer, subsequently becoming Deputy Secretary of the Ward Youth Union. Her youth was intertwined with trips to boarding houses to propagate laws and mobilize young workers. Although ward leaders strongly encouraged her to stay, she ultimately decided to resign under the provisions of Decree 154 to seek out new opportunities.

Meanwhile, in Chanh Hiep Ward, Nguyen Thuy Trang, an official at the Ward Public Administration Service Center, wrapped up her public employee recruitment exam with high expectations. Hearing news about terminating the local workforce, she was initially plagued with worry that her age would make it immensely difficult to secure a suitable job.

That deep anxiety was gradually alleviated when ward leadership organized dedicated meetings, explicitly explaining the policy and gently encouraging the cadres to rest easy. Thanks to meeting strict requirements regarding professional qualifications and tenure, Ms. Trang enthusiastically participated in the admission process to maintain her deep bond with serving the public. She reckoned it wasn’t just a golden career opportunity, but a vital way to continue working.

408 individuals assigned to drive commune-level digital transformation HCMC reportedly has a total of roughly 5,017 non-specialized workers. At the end of May, the HCMC People’s Committee officially promulgated a comprehensive plan to review, rearrange, allocate, and definitively resolve the severance benefits and policies for this specific workforce. To get the ball rolling, the city unanimously agreed on the policy to strategically allocate 408 personnel from the existing non-specialized workforce to strongly support the development of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation across various localities.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam