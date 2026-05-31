Ho Chi Minh City launches 2026 Summer Volunteer Campaigns

More than 5,000 young volunteers gathered in Van Lang Park, Ho Chi Minh City on May 31 for the launch of the city's 2026 summer volunteer programs and activities marking the Month of Action for Children.

The campaigns will focus on community development, digital transformation, environmental protection, social welfare and youth entrepreneurship.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, in coordination with related agencies, officially launched the 2026 summer volunteer campaigns and activities in support of the Month of Action for Children at Van Lang Park on the morning of May 31.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (second from left) presents ceremonial flags to the volunteer teams during the launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

The event commemorated the 115th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's departure in search of a path to national salvation (June 5, 1911 – June 5, 2026) and the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially being named after the late president (July 2, 1976 – July 2, 2026).

Among those attending the ceremony were Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet, Permanent Secretary of the Central Youth Union and President of the Vietnam National Student Association; Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the city’s Department of Science and Technology; and more than 5,000 youth union members and volunteers.

Delegates press the button to officially launch the Digital Summer volunteer force. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, the city's summer volunteer movement has grown steadily since the launch of the Summer Cultural Light Campaign in 1994. Over the years, it has developed a number of well-known volunteer initiatives, including Green Summer, Red Flamboyant Blossom, Pink Holiday, Green March, Blue-Shirt Tutor and Exam Season Support.

This year's launch ceremony brought together more than 5,000 volunteers who will serve as the core force implementing a wide range of community projects and social initiatives throughout the summer.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new phase of development following the issuance of Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW by the Politburo on May 19, 2026. The resolution outlines strategic directions for building and developing the city in a new era, with priorities including growth model innovation, modern urban governance, digital transformation, and international integration.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, addresses participants at the launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Tuyet)

He stressed that young people must remain at the forefront of these efforts, helping build a civilized, innovative, modern and globally competitive city.

The Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee noted that the objectives and tasks of the 2026 summer volunteer campaigns closely align with the city's development priorities and national needs. He particularly highlighted the “Digital Summer” volunteer force, jointly launched by the municipal Department of Science and Technology and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, as a practical initiative supporting digital transformation goals.

He also called on volunteers to uphold the pioneering spirit of Ho Chi Minh City’s youth by serving local communities with dedication, responsibility, and sincerity. He emphasized that every volunteer project should address practical needs, create lasting value for society, and further strengthen the image of the city’s young people as dynamic, innovative, compassionate, and committed to public service.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet, Permanent Secretary of the Central Youth Union and President of the Vietnam National Student Association, and Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee (center) present scholarships to disadvantaged students. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Tuyet)

As part of the launch ceremony and in response to Vietnam Science, Technology and Innovation Day, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology partnered with the Youth Union to organize the “Digital Touchpoint 2026” event.

The program featured five interactive digital experience stations designed to meet practical urban needs.

The Digital Citizen Station provided support for activating Level-2 VNeID accounts, integrating electronic health records, submitting online administrative applications, and issuing free digital signatures.

The Digital Party Member Station offered guidance on using the Electronic Party Member Handbook and secure online meeting solutions.

Delegates visit the digital experience area at the “Digital Touchpoint 2026” event. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

Meanwhile, the Digital Economy and Household Business Station assisted small business owners with opening digital payment accounts, generating VietQR codes, using the eTax Mobile platform for electronic tax filing, and applying AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Canva AI to create marketing content, promotional images and livestream sales scripts.

Organizations present funding and in-kind support for the summer volunteer programs. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Tuyet)

In support of the 2026 Month of Action for Children, organizers presented 60 scholarships to disadvantaged children, helping encourage them to continue pursuing their education and personal development.

Volunteers gather at the launch ceremony for Ho Chi Minh City’s 2026 summer volunteer campaigns. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

Key targets of the 2026 summer volunteer campaigns include upgrading and renovating 200 community spaces and summer activity venues for residents and young people; planting more than 150,000 trees; providing digital skills and administrative reform training to at least one million residents and young people; delivering entrepreneurship training to more than 10,000 young people and students; supporting and connecting 15 youth-led startup and innovation projects; providing assistance to at least 500,000 disadvantaged residents and children; and organizing 200 free swimming classes or drowning prevention training courses for children. Through these initiatives, Ho Chi Minh City aims to mobilize youth participation in community development while advancing its broader goals of digital transformation, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion.

By Quang Huy, Cam Tuyet – Translated by Huyen Huong