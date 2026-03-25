Ho Chi Minh City to roll out 60 free health screening sites

Ho Chi Minh City will organize 60 free health screening sites across local communities, bringing specialized medical services closer to residents, especially in outlying areas.

The Ho Chi Minh City Health Department announced on March 25 that 56 public hospitals will participate in organizing 60 specialized health screening sites at commune, ward and special zone health stations on April 5.

An estimated 16,000 residents are expected to receive the free screening program.

The city’s health sector is prioritizing these activities in areas far from the city center, enabling residents to access quality healthcare services close to home.

Specialist doctors from general and specialized hospitals will directly visit local communities, working with commune and ward health stations to conduct examinations, consultations and screenings.

A total of 56 public hospitals have registered to participate, including University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City, Cho Ray Hospital, Thong Nhat Hospital and Military Hospital 175, along with all general and specialized hospitals in the city.

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In addition to general health check-ups, hospitals will conduct screenings for a range of important conditions to help detect health issues early. These include blood pressure measurement, blood glucose testing, cardiovascular risk assessment and early detection of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases.

According to Associate Professor, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the municipal Department of Health, the simultaneous organization of screening sites at the remote areas is not only in response to Vietnam Health Day (April 7) but also reflects a shift in healthcare strategy to proactive health management.

With specialists supporting local health stations, residents, especially those in remote areas, can access advanced medical services within their communities.

This initiative contributes to developing a community-based healthcare model, strengthening linkages between hospitals and local health stations.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong