Ho Chi Minh City to reorganize, repurpose underperforming markets

SGGP

Some markets in Ho Chi Minh City operating inefficiently will be repurposed or cleared.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade has just sent an official letter to the People’s Committees of wards, communes and special zones regarding state management of markets in the city.

tn_HSYT.jpg

Accordingly, the People’s Committees of wards, communes and special zones are tasked with reviewing, receiving and managing market infrastructure; developing market development plans suitable for local conditions; and focusing on investment, renovation, and upgrading of facilities to ensure food safety, environmental sanitation, fire prevention and commercial civility.

In particular, local authorities are asked to assess market performance. As markets that are underperforming, especially small markets with areas from 800 square meters to 1,000 square meters failing to meet fire safety and structural standards, it is essential to impose a roadmap for clearance or repurposing their functions.

Besides, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade encourages localities to modernize management and business models, mobilize private investment, apply technology, promote cashless payments, develop online sales channels, and diversify services.

These measures aim to enhance competitiveness, improve market quality, meet the essential needs of residents, and contribute to a modern and civilized urban landscape.

By Thi Hong- translated by Huyen Huong

