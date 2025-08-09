Ho Chi Minh City to host Bird’s Nest Festival this November

Ho Chi Minh City is set to host the 2025 Bird’s Nest Festival at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in late November.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade and Khanh Hoa Province’s Department of Industry and Trade sign a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote regional cooperation for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s bird’s nest industry. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, on August 8, announced that the city will host the 2025 Bird’s Nest Festival from November 28 to 30.

The event, organized in collaboration with various agencies, will take place at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in the city center. It aims to promote Vietnam’s bird’s nest industry, highlight its cultural and nutritional value, and support local swiftlet farming businesses.

The festival is expected to feature between 50 and 70 booths showcasing Vietnamese bird’s nest products, along with a wide range of activities. Highlights will include a culinary showcase titled “Nature’s Essence in Every Dish,” seminars on export strategies and e-commerce solutions, and competitions such as “Creative Packaging and Branding for Bird’s Nest Products” and “Vietnamese Bird’s Nest Cuisine—Nature’s Finest.”

In addition, livestream sales sessions will be held with the participation of influencers and content creators popular among younger audiences, aiming to boost awareness and engagement with the industry through digital platforms.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade and Khanh Hoa Province’s Department of Industry and Trade held a working session and signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote regional cooperation for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s bird’s nest industry.

The MoU outlines key areas of collaboration, including the standardization of production processes, the development of a traceability system, and efforts to meet the stringent requirements of major export markets such as China, the United States, Japan, and the European Union.

Both parties also committed to jointly organizing and ensuring the success of the 2025 Bird’s Nest Festival in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh