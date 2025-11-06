Ho Chi Minh City to host 24th Vietnam Film Festival this November

The 24th Vietnam Film Festival is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from November 21 to 25, under the theme “Vietnamese Cinema—Sustainable Development and International Integration in the New Era.”

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The festival is expected to feature over 200 films and attract around 1,000 delegates from domestic and international communities.

At a press conference in Hanoi on November 5, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ta Quang Dong highlighted three new features of this year’s festival, including awarding certificates of merit from the Minister to collectives and individuals contributing to Vietnamese cinema; expanding connections with localities to attract film crews, and promoting the industrialization of cinema through specialized workshops.

Deputy Minister Ta Quang Dong emphasized that after 23 editions, the Vietnam Film Festival has become a symbol of national cinematic pride, while also opening opportunities for collaboration among the film, tourism, and creative economy sectors.

Speaking at the press conference, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy stated that hosting the Vietnam Film Festival presents an opportunity for the city to showcase itself as a dynamic, creative, and internationally integrated urban center.

She added that the festival is also an important occasion to introduce the city’s image and infrastructure while actively participating in festival activities. The city will work closely with the Vietnam Film Institute to organize exhibitions and film screenings for residents, workers, and students across locations in the city, aiming to promote a love of cinema within the community.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ta Quang Dong speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Organization Committee, out of more than 200 films submitted, 87 works have been selected for the official competition. In addition, the festival’s panorama program will showcase a range of outstanding contemporary Vietnamese films.

Director of the Vietnam Cinema Department and Head of the Festival Organizing Committee, Tran Dang Cuong, said that this year’s festival features a series of side activities alongside a program to promote and develop local cinema. It opens up opportunities for collaboration among artists, businesses, and localities, helping to establish a connected network for Vietnamese cinema.

People’s Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the press conference, People’s Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, highlighted that Ho Chi Minh City is the first city in Vietnam to be recognized by UNESCO as a “Creative City of Film.”

Hosting the Vietnam Film Festival this year provides an opportunity to leverage this designation while promoting the city as a dynamic, creative, and internationally integrated urban center. As the country’s largest film production and distribution hub, Ho Chi Minh City hopes the festival will become a vibrant celebration of cinema, honoring the art form and connecting with international peers. The city will also organize a range of accompanying activities, including music, tourism, and cultural exchanges, to showcase a youthful, friendly, and highly creative image of Ho Chi Minh City, she added.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast live on VTV2 and HTV.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khan