Ho Chi Minh City to expedite resumption of long-stalled projects

On June 16, Delegation No. 17 of the 11th HCMC People's Council for the 2026–2031 term met with voters from Cho Lon, Cho Quan, An Dong, Binh Tay, Binh Tien, and Binh Phu wards ahead of the third session of the municipal People’s Council.

At the voter meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Delegation No. 17 comprises representatives including the Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong; Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union cum President of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC, Ngo Minh Hai; and Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Cho Lon Ward, Huynh Ngoc Nu Phuong Hong.

Responding to voters’ concerns regarding delayed and long-stalled projects, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong said the city had established dedicated task forces to focus on removing obstacles and resolving difficulties facing prolonged and pending projects. He urged local authorities to thoroughly review project progress, current conditions, legal bottlenecks, and the responsibilities of investors, local administrations, and relevant departments and agencies to formulate specific proposals.

Based on these reviews, the city will consider appropriate solutions with the aim of removing obstacles and expediting the resumption of projects so that they can be brought back into operation at the earliest possible time.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding voters’ concerns over urban management, urban order, and the cityscape, he stressed that as the city develops, its urban environment must become greener, cleaner, more modern, and well-organized. The city supports localities in developing solutions tailored to their specific conditions and will continue conducting a comprehensive review to formulate unified regulations aimed at achieving this objective.

He urged local leaders to stay closely connected with grassroots communities, conduct regular field inspections, and promptly address issues within their authority to maintain urban order and improve the urban landscape. Particular emphasis should be placed on encouraging residents to share responsibility for building a civilized urban environment, while administrative penalties should be regarded as a measure of last resort.

Addressing voters’ recommendations concerning food safety and hygiene, Mr. Le Quoc Phong said the delegation would forward the feedback to the Department of Food Safety and relevant agencies to strengthen state management and tighten oversight of food supply, distribution, and consumption channels.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh