Ho Chi Minh City to conduct general inventory of public assets

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee yesterday issued a plan to implement the project on general inventory of public assets at State agencies, organizations, units and infrastructure assets under the management of Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the plan, Ho Chi Minh City will pilot inventory activities for selected entities under the Department of Construction, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, District 12 and Cu Chi District.

From September to December 2024, the training and guidance sessions will be conducted for the entities involved in the inventory process.

The closing of the inventory count will fall at midnight on January 1, 2025.

Inventory activities will be carried out from January 1 and the reports will be completed and submitted to the Ministry of Finance before June 15 of the same year.

This is a plan of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee aiming at the implementation of Decision No. 213 dated March 1, 2024 approved by the Prime Minister concerning the project on the general inventory of public assets at agencies, organizations, units and state-invested infrastructure assets.

The Department of Finance was assigned as the permanent agency for the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Inventory.

