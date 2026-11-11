HCMC digitizes over 2 million documents for management

Ho Chi Minh City has digitized more than 2 million documents to improve leadership, management, and administrative operations, advancing its digital transformation efforts

On the afternoon of November 10, an inspection team from the Office of the Party Central Committee highly praised the flexible and creative approaches of Ho Chi Minh City in clerical and archive work, especially the application of information technology, digital transformation, and document digitization.

At the meeting between an inspection team from the Party Central Committee Office and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Photo: SGGP

The inspection team, led by Le Khanh Toan, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee worked with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on clerical and archive work in 2026.

Receiving the delegation was Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, along with leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office.

At the working session, the inspection team acknowledged the results achieved in clerical and archive work in Ho Chi Minh City, while pointing out limitations that need to be resolved.

Le Khanh Toan, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee, speaks at the meeting. Photo: SGGP

According to a representative of the inspection team, Ho Chi Minh City has had many creative practices, notably launching a digital summer campaign to mobilize student and youth teams to assist in arranging, organizing, digitizing documents, cleaning data, and participating in the "Digital Literacy" movement.

Regarding digital transformation, Ho Chi Minh City has deployed a digitized archive storage application and Party Committee conference software serving meetings of the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, speaks at the meeting. Photo: SGGP

Notably, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office coordinated with relevant units to build and trial-operate the Information System for Leadership and Direction of Party Committees and Party Agencies in Ho Chi Minh City (iCPV-TPHCM). The system integrates artificial intelligence (AI) solutions on the city's private data platform, supporting operations, decision-making, and business process automation following an AI-First orientation.

To date, the system has operated stably in trial mode across the entire Ho Chi Minh City Party Organization, connecting and synchronizing with systems of agencies in the political system from the city level down to the commune level. Task management functions linked to officer evaluation by KPI and dynamic reporting began deployment from the October 2026 reporting period.

Regarding digital data, Ho Chi Minh City has digitized more than 2 million electronic documents, bringing them into a centralized and unified data platform for utilization. At the same time, it formed a shared data warehouse for the Party, People's Council, People's Committee, and Fatherland Front blocks.

The city has also standardized and cleaned 99 percent of Party member data. The rate of Party members using the Electronic Party Member Handbook software reached over 97.2 percent; the rate of Party cells holding meetings, with full reports and conclusions on the application, reached 93.9 percent.

Speaking at the working session, Deputy Chief Le Khanh Toan of the Office of the Party Central Committee commended the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for its attention to and effective implementation of clerical and archival work. He highlighted the city’s flexible and innovative practices, particularly its efforts to accelerate the application of information technology, digital transformation, and the digitization of Party member documents and records in line with central government directives.

He called on Ho Chi Minh City to continue digitizing documents following their systematic organization, prioritizing important materials that are frequently accessed to expand the shared database. He also stressed that document organization and digitization must adhere to strict information security requirements, safeguard state secrets, and prevent document leaks or loss. In addition, he urged the city to strengthen professional training and guidance for personnel responsible for clerical and archival work.

Accepting the inspection team's feedback, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet affirmed that the city will continue to promote achieved results, resolve limitations in clerical, archive, and digital transformation work at Party agencies. Along with that, Ho Chi Minh City will also strengthen training, instruction of officers, and selection of personnel working in clerical and archive work in line with the city's job position scheme in the coming time.

Earlier, on November 9 and 10, the inspection team from the Party Central Committee Office checked clerical and archive work at the Party Committees of Vung Tau, Rach Dua, and Ba Ria wards, the Internal Affairs Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan