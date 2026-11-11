Ho Chi Minh City continues to improve farmers’ material, spiritual well-being

Ho Chi Minh City aims to improve farmers' living standards and support farmers, cooperatives, and agricultural businesses in pursuing efficient and sustainable production and business activities.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders meet and hold a dialogue with local agricultural officials and farmers' association members in 2026 to address key sector proposals and foster sustainable urban agricultural development. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong emphasized that the city's goal is to continuously improve farmers' material and spiritual well-being while creating favorable conditions for farmers, cooperatives, and agricultural businesses to develop production and business activities efficiently and sustainably.

On November 11, the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association held a conference bringing together city leaders and farmers' officials and members for a dialogue in 2026, under the theme “Supporting Ho Chi Minh City Farmers as They Confidently Move into a New Era.”

Numerous recommendations submitted to Ho Chi Minh City leaders

Ho Chi Minh City leaders meet and hold a dialogue with local agricultural officials and farmers' association members in 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, officials and members of the municipal Farmers’ Association raised difficulties and obstacles they were facing and proposed solutions concerning land management, planning, infrastructure serving agricultural production, access to capital and support policies, science and technology, digital transformation, vocational training, market development, and the marketing of agricultural products.

Regarding land management and infrastructure for agricultural production, Vo Thi Kim Duong, Chairwoman of the Hiep Phuoc Commune Farmers’ Association, called for the simplification of administrative procedures, shorter processing times for applications, and consistent guidance to make it easier for residents to comply. She also stressed the need to strengthen land management, ensure that land is used for its designated purposes, and prevent the abuse of policies to carry out unauthorized construction.

Nguyen Hong Quyet, Director of Kim Long High-Tech Agriculture Cooperative, proposed that the city provide financial support for product testing, the completion of application dossiers, packaging and labeling, and product traceability, as well as procedures for the renewal of certification and upgrading of One Commune, One Product (OCOP) items under the OCOP program.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

With regard to the development of the marine economy, Huynh Thi Ngoc Diep, Chairwoman of the Phuoc Hai Commune Farmers’ Association, called on the city to introduce support policies to help fishermen convert or upgrade their fishing vessels, enabling them to operate farther offshore, remain at sea for longer periods, and improve production efficiency.

Meanwhile, Dang Thi Thoa, Head of the Club of Farmers with Outstanding Production and Business Performance in An Long Commune, proposed stepping up inspections and supervision and imposing strict penalties for the use of banned substances in livestock farming, particularly the mixing of lean-meat agents into animal feed. These measures, she said, are necessary to ensure food safety, protect public health and the interests of farmers who operate legitimately, and maintain market stability.

Ho Chi Minh City vows to continuously improve farmers' living standards

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and city leaders present gifts to delegates attending the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Exchanging views with officials and members of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong, emphasized that new development orientations are opening up numerous opportunities for the city's agriculture sector.

Addressing the building of a "new generation of farmers," Mr. Le Quoc Phong requested the continued concretization of criteria and requirements regarding farmers' qualities and capabilities in the current era. Among these, focus should be placed on a spirit of innovation built upon traditional values and experience, alongside the proactive application of science, technology, and digital transformation in production and business to enhance product value, expand value chains, and boost the competitiveness of agricultural products.

The new generation of farmers also needs to foster a spirit of cooperation, sharing, and mutual development; focus on building new-style cooperatives; strengthen linkages in agricultural production, processing, and consumption; and promote inter-regional cooperation to step by step form sustainable linkage chains.

For the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association, Mr. Le Quoc Phong requested the continued promotion of its role in gathering and uniting members; representing and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of farmers; and promptly reflecting the thoughts, aspirations, and recommendations of its members. The association needs to proactively research, advise, and propose solutions to effectively implement support policies for agricultural, farmer, and rural development, thereby leveraging resources and bringing practical benefits to the people.

Regarding municipal departments, boards, and sectors, Mr. Le Quoc Phong requested a focus on resolving difficulties and addressing the legitimate proposals of farmers; proactively reviewing and proposing adjustments or additions to mechanisms and policies aligned with practical realities and tied to the process of concretizing the Law on Urban Development.

Along with that, he urged accelerating administrative reform, simplifying procedures, shortening processing times, ensuring openness and transparency, and creating favorable conditions for farmers, cooperatives, and businesses to invest in and develop production and business activities.

The Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee stressed that the city's goal is to continuously improve the material and spiritual lives of farmers, creating conditions for farmers, cooperatives, and agricultural enterprises to develop effectively and sustainably, making positive contributions to the overall development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong delivers his speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong affirmed that the municipal People's Committee, along with departments and agencies, will earnestly accept feedback, review implementations, and deploy appropriate solutions to meet the requirements of agricultural, farmer, and rural development in the new period.

The city will continue to accelerate administrative reform and simplify procedures in the agricultural sector; review current regulations; and balance and allocate resources to finalize policies tied to the concretization of the Law on Urban Development.

Through these measures, the city aims to ensure socio-economic development policies are linked with improving quality of life, allowing farmers to enjoy the fruits of the city's overall development.

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By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh