Ho Chi Minh City, Belgium enhance cooperation in trade, green technology

Ho Chi Minh City and Belgium are looking to expand cooperation in trade, green technology and port logistics, officials said during talks between city leaders and Belgium’s new Ambassador to Vietnam.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee received Belgium's new Ambassador to Vietnam, Pieter Leenknegt, during a courtesy call on November 10 afternoon.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc receives Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam, Pieter Leenknegt. Photo: SGGP

At the reception, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed delight at the positive developments in Vietnam-Belgium relations, particularly in economic, trade, and investment cooperation. The Ho Chi Minh City leader highly appreciated the visit to Vietnam by the King and Queen of Belgium in April 2025 and the working visit to Belgium by General Secretary and President To Lam last October, which contributed to promoting the partnership between the two countries.

According to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Belgium is currently one of Ho Chi Minh City's leading trade and investment partners in Europe. In the first 10 months of 2026, bilateral trade turnover reached nearly US$660 million. Belgium has 62 investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City with a total registered capital of over US$73 million. He thanked Belgium for its financial and technical support in environmental protection, agriculture, healthcare, and high-quality human resource training.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc gifts Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam, Pieter Leenknegt. Photo: SGGP

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc highly valued Belgium's experience and strengths in energy, logistics, and seaports, while expressing hope that Ambassador Pieter Leenknegt will continue to promote practical cooperation activities to strengthen ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Belgian partners.

Regarding the implementation of the investment project for a medical and hazardous industrial waste recycling plant oriented toward sustainable development in the city between Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Company (CITENCO) and Belgian private family-owned company AMB - ECOSTERYL Company, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc stated that the city is considering procedures related to investment policies and land allocation and lease at Phuoc Hiep Waste Treatment Complex in Tan An Hoi Commune.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam, Pieter Leenknegt, pose for a photograph. Photo: SGGP

Belgian Ambassador Pieter Leenknegt expressed joy and pride in the positive development of the bilateral partnership, adding that Belgian enterprises highly value Ho Chi Minh City's investment environment, which has attracted numerous business delegations from Flanders and Wallonia in recent times.

According to Ambassador Leenknegt, Belgium possesses strengths in small-scale nuclear power plant technology, and Belgium's John Cockerill Group has opened a representative office in Ho Chi Minh City to advance cooperation.

Ambassador Leenknegt expressed confidence that Ho Chi Minh City leaders will create favorable conditions for partners to accelerate the implementation of the medical and hazardous waste treatment project at Phuoc Hiep Waste Treatment Complex.

The Belgian Ambassador proposed establishing sister-city relations between Ho Chi Minh City and Antwerp, Belgium. According to the Ambassador, both cities share strengths in seaports and logistics. Furthermore, Antwerp serves as a strategic gateway connecting to Europe, offering substantial potential for cooperation and experience-sharing in seaport system development with Ho Chi Minh City.

The two sides also discussed directions to strengthen business connectivity and boost trade and investment cooperation in energy, logistics, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, vaccine production, and chip design.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan