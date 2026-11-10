Ho Chi Minh City expands ties with China's Yunnan, Chongqing

A high-ranking delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Tran Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, paid a working visit to Yunnan Province and Chongqing City from November 2 to 6.

Li Junjie, Vice Governor of the Yunnan Provincial People's Government (R), receives Mr. Tran Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

During a meeting with Li Junjie, Vice Governor of the Yunnan Provincial People's Government, on November 3, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay proposed strengthening ties between specialized agencies—primarily in legal and judicial fields—while studying the establishment of a formal cooperation framework between the two localities.

On economic cooperation, Ho Chi Minh City proposed coordinating trade promotion activities, facilitating business connections, and exploring the transport corridor's potential through the Lao Cai–Hekou border crossing in conjunction with the city's seaport system. The two localities could also expand cooperation in tourism, promote their respective destinations and step up people-to-people exchanges.

Vice Governor of Yunnan Provincial People's Government Li Junjie emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is an important partner with whom Yunnan wishes to boost cooperation. Yunnan possesses significant complementary potential with Ho Chi Minh City in trade, logistics, and tourism. Welcoming the proposals from Ho Chi Minh City, the Vice Governor stated that the province will direct specialized agencies, starting with the Department of Justice, to maintain regular exchanges with Ho Chi Minh City's counterparts and study cooperation forms suited to each side's strengths.

Mr. Li Junjie expressed his desire for the two localities to step up multi-level delegations and gradually build a stable, long-term cooperation framework, contributing to materializing the common perceptions of the two countries' senior leaders.

Ho Chi Minh City delegation visits Chongqing Municipal Bureau of Justice. (Photo: SGGP)

At a meeting with Tan Quan, Vice Mayor of Chongqing Municipality, on November 5, Ho Chi Minh City leaders proposed building on the foundation of their friendship city relationship, established in 2018, maintaining exchanges between judicial agencies and expanding cooperation based on each side's strengths.

In logistics and trade, Ho Chi Minh City proposed further translating the outcomes of the 2024 Chongqing–Ho Chi Minh City New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor Promotion Conference into concrete initiatives.

A key priority is to explore ways to connect Chongqing's logistics network with Ho Chi Minh City's seaport system, including the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port complex and the Can Gio international transhipment port project.

Ho Chi Minh City also expressed its interest in exchanging experience in the planning, construction and operation of urban railways, as well as the governance of large cities. Other proposed areas of cooperation included tourism and youth exchanges.

Vice Mayor of Chongqing Municipality Tan Quan highly appreciated the visit by the Ho Chi Minh City delegation, affirming that Ho Chi Minh City holds a special position as a friendly partner of Chongqing in Vietnam and the ASEAN region. According to him, since the establishment of sister-city ties in 2018, cooperation between the two cities has been continuously consolidated.

The Chongqing Vice Mayor agreed with Ho Chi Minh City's proposals, particularly on exchanging urban governance experience, promoting tourism, and youth exchanges. He expressed his wish for both sides to coordinate preparations for activities leading up to the 10th anniversary of sister-city relations in 2028, bringing bilateral cooperation into deeper and more substantive development.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh