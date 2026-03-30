Ho Chi Minh City tightens measures against prostitution

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued Directive No. 06, calling for stronger prevention, stricter enforcement, and expanded social support programs to help sex workers reintegrate into the community and reduce the risk of reoffending.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued Directive No. 06 on strengthening the implementation of measures to prevent and combat prostitution in the city.

The directive requires improving the effectiveness of prevention and harm reduction, and strictly handling violations related to prostitution. It particularly emphasizes promoting social welfare, gender equality, child protection, and programs that support loans, vocational training, job creation, and livelihoods to help sex workers reintegrate into the community, stabilize their lives, and reduce the risk of reoffending.

Local authorities are to continue innovating communication, dissemination, and legal education on prostitution prevention, tailored to each group, area, and locality, especially in neighborhoods, hamlets, residential areas, rental housing zones, service business establishments, and complex areas.

At the same time, service businesses are required to commit to preventing prostitution activities at their establishments and to continue effectively implementing models that support the community reintegration of sex workers.

By Dong Son - Translated by Anh Quan