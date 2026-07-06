HCMC reviews strong first-half growth, sets priorities for remainder of 2026

Ho Chi Minh City leaders reviewed the city's economic and social performance during the first half of 2026, highlighting solid growth, rising foreign investmPent and accelerated public investment at a conference on July 6.

On the morning of July 6, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term convened its seventh conference to review and discuss a number of key issues.

Secretary Tran Luu Quang chairs this morning's conference (Photo: Viet Dung)

The conference was chaired by Secretary Tran Luu Quang of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Attendees included Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Chairman Vo Van Minh of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet, along with members of the Party Committee's Standing Committee and Executive Committee.

Participants discussed Party building and political system development during the first six months of the year, priorities for the remainder of 2026, the city's socio-economic performance and key tasks for the second half of the year, as well as Ho Chi Minh City's environmental protection program for 2026-2030.

According to a report presented at the conference, the city's economy maintained positive growth broadly in line with planned targets, with many major indicators recording solid gains.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee speaks at the conference (Photo: Viet Dung)

Science and technology, innovation and digital transformation continued to advance, while the city's startup and innovation ecosystem entered the global top 100 for the first time.

State budget revenue reached VND477.173 trillion, equal to 59.4 percent of the annual target, while local budget expenditure was estimated at VND102.89 trillion, or 33.7 percent of the year's budget plan.

The city allocated VND147.599 trillion in public investment capital for 2026, meeting 100 percent of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister. Public investment disbursement was estimated at VND51.637 trillion, equivalent to 35 percent of the allocated capital.

Meeting participants (Photo: Viet Dung)

Urban planning, management and development also advanced. The city approved the outline for the Ho Chi Minh City Master Plan for 2025-2050 with a 100-year vision, while beginning work on a unified citywide planning database.

Several strategic infrastructure projects with combined investment of approximately VND520 trillion were launched or entered the construction phase, while social housing development achieved positive results.

The city also focused on resolving long-delayed projects, completing or identifying solutions for all 838 projects under review as directed by the Government, helping unlock development resources.

Culture, social affairs, sports and tourism continued to receive strong attention, with Ho Chi Minh City successfully organizing activities marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh being honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh. The celebrations helped promote the city's image as a dynamic, compassionate and livable metropolis.

Education, training and healthcare services continued to improve, social welfare programs were maintained, and residents' material and spiritual well-being continued to rise.

National defense, political security, social order and public safety remained stable, while efforts to combat crime, corruption, waste and other misconduct were strengthened. External relations and international integration were carried out proactively and effectively, contributing to the city's growing standing and reputation.

Meeting participants (Photo: Viet Dung)

The report also noted that Party building in political, ideological and ethical work, along with public outreach, continued to be implemented comprehensively in line with central directives and the city's practical needs.

The study, dissemination and implementation of Party resolutions, directives and conclusions were carried out promptly and seriously, with action plans closely aligned with political tasks.

Communication, public opinion guidance, external information, cultural activities, education and public outreach all saw continued innovation, helping reinforce the Party's ideological foundation, strengthen unity within the Party, build social consensus and enhance public confidence in Party leadership.

Party inspection, supervision and disciplinary work were further strengthened. The Party Committee's Standing Committee strictly implemented central regulations, promptly incorporated new directives into local practice, carried out inspection and supervision programs on schedule and with clear priorities, increased routine inspections and strictly handled Party organizations and members found in violation.

During the first half of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) at current prices was estimated at VND1.55 quadrillion, up 8.55 percent year on year.

Total social investment reached an estimated VND309.769 trillion, up 9.9 percent from a year earlier. The industrial production index (IIP) increased 11.1 percent, including growth of about 11.5 percent in manufacturing and processing industries.

Retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue totaled VND967.525 trillion, an increase of 13.2 percent year on year.

The city's investment and business environment continued to improve, attracting more than US$7.5 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), up 89.68 percent from the same period last year. A total of 31,166 new businesses were established during the first six months, an increase of 14.27 percent year on year.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan