Ho Chi Minh City strives to eradiate all temporary, dilapidated houses

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City this morning launched the peak month for the poor, which will take place from October 17 until November 1.

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Head of the “For the Poor” Fund Mobilization Committee of Ho Chi Minh City grants means of livelihood to poor households. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The campaign aimed to call for social resources to care for the poor and respond to the emulation movement “The entire nation joins hands to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide by 2025.”

Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (first from left) and representatives of businesses donating for the poor at the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Head of the “For the Poor” Fund Mobilization Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; Standing Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Board Nguyen Thi Bach Mai; Head of the Culture and Society Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Cao Thanh Binh attended the event.

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Head of the “For the Poor” Fund Mobilization Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Thi Dieu Thuy grant means of livelihood to poor households. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the launching ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc said that during the peak month for the poor this year, Ho Chi Minh City will implement the direction of the Prime Minister on eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide. The city considers it as an urgent mission showing the social responsibility of the entire society to help people with difficulties.

Ho Chi Minh City strives to remove all temporary and dilapidated houses for poor and near-poor households, meeting the set requirements in advance of April 30, 2025, to practically welcome the 50th anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2025).

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc required the Party committees, party organizations and authorities at all levels to direct functional agencies to closely collaborate with the Fatherland Front Committee at all levels to regularly review and grasp the accurate number of poor and near poor households and those facing difficulties.

Pham Minh Tuan, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Head of the “For the Poor” Fund Mobilization Committee of Ho Chi Minh City informed that by the end of October 2024, the “For the poor” Fund in the city received donations from agencies, units, religious organizations, businesses and people citywide with a total amount of more than VND135 billion (US$5.4 million), reaching 108 percent of the set target and spent over VND148 billion (nearly US$6 million) to care for people with difficult circumstances.

Head of the Culture and Society Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Cao Thanh Binh gives laptops to pupils with difficult circumstances at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Responding to the call from the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the emulation movement "Joining Hands to Eliminate Temporary and Dilapidated Houses Nationwide in 2025", the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City along with political and social organizations, businesses and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee at all levels have built and repaired 358 temporary and dilapidated houses with a total funds of more than VND20 billion (US$806,000).

During the peak month for the poor 2024, the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, the “For the Poor” Fund Mobilization Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will strive to call for donation with a total amount of VND40 billion (US$1.6 million) and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee at all levels set targets to mobilize over VND125 billion (US$5 million).

With the total set amount of donation, the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will continue to take care of poor and near-poor households in accordance with the city's multidimensional poverty reduction policy for the period 2021 – 2025; particularly preparation for the care program in the Tet holiday 2025. In addition, the board will continue supporting the construction and repair of charity houses, and provide means of livelihood and vocational training, scholarships and health insurance cards.

At the launching ceremony, 86 means of livelihoods were delivered to workers under poor, near-poor households with a total value of over VND1 billion (US$40,276); 150 laptops were given to pupils with difficult circumstances from primary schools with a total value of more than VND1.8 billion (US$72,496) and 2,283 health insurance cards were provided to members of near-poor households. On the occasion, the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the city’s "For the Poor" Fund received donations totaling VND18.9 billion (US$761,209) from religious facilities, organizations, agencies, companies for the poor.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong