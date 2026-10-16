Ho Chi Minh City, Lao delegation discuss Party building, personnel development

Ho Chi Minh City Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha received a delegation of Lao officials at vice-ministerial level on October 15 to exchange experience in Party building, personnel management, and leadership training.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the meeting.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, met the delegation led by Mr. Keovisouk Solaphom, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice Minister of Technology and Communications of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, during a working visit to the city on the afternoon of October 15.

Welcoming the delegation, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha expressed his pleasure at hosting the Lao officials and highlighted the visit as an opportunity for both sides to exchange views and share practical experience in governance and personnel development.

Discussions focused on challenges and solutions in Party building, personnel affairs, workforce planning, and the training and professional development of leadership and management personnel. The two sides also discussed public service management and approaches to renewing training content and methodologies to better equip officials for their responsibilities.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City remained committed to preserving and strengthening the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos. He noted that promoting practical cooperation and sharing experience among agencies, localities and officials in the two countries was an important part of that commitment.

The city attaches importance to fostering substantive exchanges that enable officials to learn from one another's experience in organizational development, personnel management and public administration, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mr. Keovisouk Solaphom expressed his sincere appreciation to Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha and the city's representatives for their warm reception and for sharing valuable information and practical experience.

Mr. Keovisouk Solaphom speaks at the meeting.

He also thanked the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council and authorities at all levels for their continued attention and support for Laos.

Mr. Keovisouk Solaphom said the visit further demonstrated the close ties between the two countries, characterized by great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

He expressed his wish that the relationship between Vietnam and Laos would continue to flourish and remain enduring for generations to come.

Delegates from both sides pose for a group photo.

Both sides expressed confidence that the outcomes of the visit would contribute to further strengthening the special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties and the two states.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan