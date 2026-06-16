KPI scores to be piloted for evaluating agency heads’ legislative performance

Vietnam will pilot KPI grading to measure the pace and quality of legislative work, serving as a key metric to evaluate the performance of ministry and sector leaders.

Legislative Key Performance Indicator (KPI) scores will serve as an important basis for reviewing and evaluating the level of task completion by agency heads, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau stated on the morning of June 16.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau ( Photo: Cam Ha)

Speaking at a conference to implement legislative orientations for the 16th National Assembly tenure, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the Government identifies law-making as a core political task and a tool to remove "bottlenecks," unblock resources, and architect development.

To complete a massive volume of legislation during the 16th National Assembly tenure, comprising 171 out of a total of 192 tasks, the Government is focusing on several major solutions, including the pilot application of KPIs to measure progress and quality.

"The grading results will be an important basis to review and evaluate the level of task completion of the heads of ministries and agencies," the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau stated that the legislative mindset must dictate that laws "go ahead to pave the way," resolutely overcoming the practice of "banning what cannot be managed." He added that the Government will strictly control policies from the very first stage to ensure transparency and prevent group or local interests from dominating, while severely handling delays or substandard document preparation.

Furthermore, the Deputy Prime Minister committed to enhancing coordination efficiency between the Government and the National Assembly throughout the entire process, from policy proposal to implementation.

The Deputy Prime Minister requested that immediately after this conference, ministries and ministerial-level agencies must proactively prepare policy dossiers, draft laws, ordinances, and resolutions in accordance with Conclusion No. 17 of the Politburo and Plan No. 64 of the National Assembly Standing Committee, rather than waiting for the Government's plan to execute their tasks.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan