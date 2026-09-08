Ho Chi Minh City enforces KPI system for public sector staff

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has issued a directive requiring all public employees and civil servants to complete their evaluations via KPI system on schedule, with agency heads facing direct accountability for implementation quality.

Ho Chi Minh City requires 100 percent of staff, civil servants and public employees subject to performance evaluation to register their tasks and complete their evaluations on the KPI system on schedule.

A specialist at the Cat Lai Ward Public Administrative Service Center assists residents with administrative procedures. Photo: Thu Huong

The municipal Party Committee has issued Official Letter No. 568-CV/TU on continuing to focus on the implementation of evaluations and classifications of staff, civil servants and public employees on the Cadre Evaluation Management System (KPI), aiming to make staff evaluations more effective.

Specifically, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee requires agencies and units to fully and seriously implement regulations and guidelines on KPI-based staff evaluation, creating a basis for implementation in the fourth quarter of 2026 and subsequent years.

Party committees, Party organizations, agencies, units and localities citywide must urgently review their personnel and ensure that 100 percent of staff, civil servants and public employees subject to evaluation register their tasks and complete their evaluations on the KPI system. Staff who fail to register tasks without a legitimate reason approved by a competent authority will not be eligible for an evaluation of their individual task completion during the period.

Heads of Party committees, agencies and units are directly responsible for the progress and quality of task registration, approval, monitoring and evaluation for staff under their management. This must be regarded as a regular task and a criterion for evaluating task completion during the period.

HCMC Party Committee demands strict task quantification

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee requires a review and rectification of the situation in which tasks are registered in general terms without clear results or implementation timelines. The selection of tasks from the existing list in the system should serve as guidance. Each individual, depending on their position, workload and job requirements for the quarter, must identify specific tasks to be carried out while selecting a level of difficulty appropriate to the nature and requirements of the tasks.

Key targets and tasks assigned under resolutions, programs, plans, directives and conclusions of competent authorities, particularly strategic resolutions of the Party Central Committee, Politburo Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW and the Resolution of the HCMC Party Congress for the 2025-2030 tenure, must be concretized into tasks to be carried out during the quarter with a high degree of quantification, in line with each person's responsibilities and position.

The HCMC Party Committee's Organization Commission has been tasked with providing guidance on a list of mandatory targets and tasks to be assigned to staff for the quarter, to be completed before September 15, 2026.

Agencies and units must review and conduct evaluations of results and promptly propose bonus points after tasks are completed, while addressing the situation in which tasks that have not yet had sufficient time or data for evaluation are nevertheless evaluated.

The HCMC Party Committee's Organization Commission will continue reviewing the third-quarter 2026 database to compile and classify suggested task groups by sector, level, position group and job position, serving task registration for the fourth quarter of 2026 and subsequent periods.

HCMC tightens oversight on task registration

Regarding the evaluation schedule, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has agreed that localities and units will conduct KPI-based evaluations for the third quarter of 2026 from August 25 to September 30, 2026.

From October 1 to 10, 2026, agencies and units will register and approve task lists for the fourth quarter of 2026. They must proactively prepare the fourth-quarter task list while completing third-quarter evaluations to avoid interruptions in task assignment and monitoring on the system.

Before October 5, 2026, the HCMC Party Committee's Organization Commission must complete a report summarizing the results of third-quarter 2026 evaluations citywide, submit it to the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and advise on necessary matters for reporting to the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee within its authority.

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has assigned the HCMC Party Committee's Organization Commission to take the lead, in coordination with the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission, the HCMC Party Committee Office and relevant agencies, in regularly monitoring and inspecting task registration, approval, monitoring and evaluation on the KPI system.

Every week through the end of September 2026, the units must compile implementation progress, promptly notify, urge and warn places where implementation is slow or not serious, and report arising issues to the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee.

Monitoring and inspection results must clearly identify shortcomings, causes, responsibilities and corrective measures. Results of task registration, monitoring and evaluation on the KPI system will be taken into consideration when evaluating the task completion of collectives and individuals, as well as the responsibilities of heads.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan