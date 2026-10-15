Ho Chi Minh City assigns officials targets to accelerate growth, investment

Ho Chi Minh City has assigned growth and investment targets to vice chairmen, with year-end performance evaluations tied to results.

The municipal People's Committee held a conference on October 15 to review socio-economic performance over the first nine months of 2026 and discuss measures to achieve double-digit growth, advance investment projects and stimulate domestic demand.

Accelerating public investment and stimulating consumption

At the conference, municipal department leaders and local authorities discussed measures to achieve the city's 2026 targets, including double-digit economic growth, full disbursement of public investment funds and budget revenue of VND1 quadrillion (approximately US$38 billion).

Mr. Nguyen Khac Hoang, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Statistics Office, said public investment disbursement should be treated as a key growth driver, with the city determined to achieve 100 percent of its target to generate broader economic benefits.

Ho Chi Minh City Statistics Office Head Nguyen Khac Hoang delivers a presentation at the conference.

In the services and consumer sectors, he called for trade promotions, cultural festivals, and tourism campaigns to begin in November rather than December, allowing their impact to be reflected in sales before the end of the year.

Mr. Vo Minh Tuan, Director of State Bank of Vietnam Region II, said the banking sector would intensify bank-business connectivity programs in the fourth quarter, expand online public services and raise the ceiling for electronic loans to small and micro enterprises from VND100 million to VND400 million. Credit would also be prioritized for key infrastructure projects.

Mr. Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said the city would launch its 2027 spring shopping campaign, targeting 17 percent growth in retail sales in the fourth quarter, while working with local authorities to establish on-site promotional spaces.

Ho Chi Minh City Industry and Trade Department Director Bui Ta Hoang Vu speaks at the conference.

The department would also support industrial production, sustain double-digit export growth, and accelerate the development of new industrial land to help businesses secure production premises.

Mr. Tran Quang Lam, Director of the municipal Department of Construction, said the city would expedite urgent projects, process administrative steps in parallel, and coordinate the supply of construction materials, particularly stone and sand.

By the end of 2026, the department aims to complete and launch a shared project-management dashboard linking all 168 communes, wards, and special zones, with integrated alerts to flag schedule delays.

The department is also prioritizing a social housing development covering more than 37 hectares. In December 2026, it plans to submit streamlined procedures, rental incentives, and mechanisms for appointing social housing investors for implementation from 2027.

It will also submit urban architectural management regulations and new construction-permit rules in 2026, with authority to issue permits to be comprehensively delegated to local administrations.

To expand construction-material supplies, Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, proposed allowing quarries to operate at depths an additional 50 to 100 meters below current levels. He also called for reducing the time needed to process applications for mining permits, renewals and capacity increases from 67 days to 20 days.

Regarding land-related revenue, Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang said the department had approved specific land prices for 214 projects, with a combined value of approximately VND100 trillion, and would intensify collection efforts through year-end.

It had also approved land prices for 34 sites associated with build-transfer (BT) projects, valued at around VND5 trillion, and would focus on setting starting prices for auctions of 52 land plots in the final months of the year.

The municipal tax authority pledged to strengthen data-driven management using electronic invoices and e-commerce transactions while resolving procedural obstacles without placing unnecessary burdens on residents and businesses, helping sustain long-term revenue growth.

Customs authorities, meanwhile, will conduct a 100-day campaign to boost State budget revenue, step up engagement with businesses and address difficulties to expedite customs clearance.

Removing one bottleneck every week

Concluding the conference, Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc called for faster progress on the city's master plan, with completion targeted for October 2026. He also directed authorities to urgently finalize the remaining 124 legal documents needed to implement the Law on Urban Development.

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the conference.

The city aims to collect VND1 quadrillion in budget revenue, achieve disbursement rates of 40 percent for FDI capital and 30 percent for domestic private investment, and fully disburse its public investment allocation.

It also intends to resolve outstanding obstacles affecting projects according to schedule, with at least 50 percent of projects cleared of bottlenecks expected to enter actual operation and contribute to economic growth.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc assigned individual responsibilities to each vice chairman for budget collection, investment disbursement, site clearance, project-related problem-solving, and growth in specific sectors. Results against assigned targets will serve as the basis for year-end performance assessments, official ratings and key performance indicator (KPI) evaluations of leaders and department heads.

"The city's guiding principle is to deliver additional progress every day, remove another bottleneck every week and generate further growth results every month. We must put our 'say it and do it' approach into practice: act immediately, act correctly and decisively, see tasks through to completion and deliver measurable results," Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc said.

He urged leaders of municipal departments and local administrations to translate determination into action and plans into tangible outcomes, working collectively to achieve the city's double-digit growth target.

At the conference, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc presented certificates of merit to 32 organizations for outstanding contributions to socio-economic development and the city's 2026 double-digit growth objective. Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh present awards to organizations. In addition to the commendations, An Lac Ward received a reward in the form of a project worth VND200 billion, while Dong Hoa, Binh Dong, and Di An wards each received a project worth VND100 billion. Ho Chi Minh City Police received VND200 million, while each of the other recognized organizations received VND50 million. Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong, People's Council Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung, and People's Committee Vice Chairman Truong Minh Huy Vu present commendations to organizations.

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By Mai Hoa, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan