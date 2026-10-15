Ho Chi Minh City seeks to strengthen ties with German partners through exchanges, policy dialogue and cooperation in science and technology, innovation, education, healthcare and other key sectors.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (3rd, R) meets with Vice President of the German Bundestag, Bodo Ramelow (3rd, L). ( Photo: VNA)

On October 14 (local time), a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong, attended a conference marking 15 years of the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership at FOM University of Applied Sciences in Berlin.

On the sidelines of the conference, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong, met with Bodo Ramelow, Vice President of the German Bundestag.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City places great importance on its friendly, cooperative relations with German partners, including the cities of Leipzig, Frankfurt, and Heidelberg.

He expressed his hope that Ramelow would continue to pay attention to and support these ties while serving as a bridge between Ho Chi Minh City and German partners. This would help promote exchanges of delegations, experience-sharing and expanded practical cooperation in such fields as the economy, science and technology, education, healthcare, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation also met with Ates Gürpinar, deputy chairman of Die Linke (The Left) party.

During the meeting, Mr. Le Quoc Phong exchanged views on the organization and operations of political parties, personnel affairs, strengthening accountability and enhancing oversight in public governance. Particular attention was given to experience in building a transparent and effective administrative apparatus that serves the people.

On the same day, the delegation visited WISTA Science and Technology Park in Berlin-Adlershof to learn from its experience and explore opportunities to promote cooperation in science and technology.

In talks with leaders of the Science and Technology Park Berlin-Adlershof, he expressed his hope that the park would share its experience in managing and operating science and technology parks, establishing cooperation mechanisms among local authorities, research institutes, universities and businesses, and developing innovation spaces integrated with modern, sustainable urban planning.

He also called for stronger exchanges of experts, research cooperation and training of highly qualified personnel.

Ho Chi Minh City stands ready to facilitate stronger connections among agencies, businesses and research institutions on both sides, with a view to gradually identifying areas of cooperation that align with their respective needs and strengths.

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By Van Minh, Minh Que – Translated by Kim Khanh