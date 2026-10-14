Ho Chi Minh City delegation visits Germany, Slovakia

From October 11 to October 20, a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City is paying a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Slovakia.

The HCMC delegation was led by Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Accompanying the delegation are members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee including Chairman Duong Trong Hieu of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission; and Head Tran Van Tuan of the Internal Affairs Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The trip aims to learn and exchange experience in anti-corruption and negative phenomenon prevention, while promoting friendly relations and cooperation with localities and partners in Germany and Slovakia in the fields of science and technology, innovation, and urban governance.

Exchanging experience on anti-corruption

As part of the working trip, from October 12 to October 13 (local time), the Ho Chi Minh City delegation engaged in various activities in Berlin and Leipzig (Germany).

In Berlin, the delegation worked with the Anti-Corruption Center (under the Berlin Senior Public Prosecutor's Office). The center serves as a focal point for receiving information, providing prevention advice, and coordinating with competent authorities to handle signs of corruption.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and Senior Public Prosecutor and Director of the Anti-Corruption Center Thomas Fels. Photo: Minh Que.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and Senior Public Prosecutor and Director of the Anti-Corruption Center Thomas Fels exchanged practical experiences regarding anti-corruption work.

According to Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong, the practical experience of the Anti-Corruption Center will serve as a useful reference, contributing to helping Ho Chi Minh City continue perfecting state management, improving the efficiency of anti-corruption efforts, and building a transparent, professional, and modern administration.

Speaking with the delegation, Thomas Fels stated that the center is ready to exchange information and share experience with Ho Chi Minh City in building anti-corruption prevention mechanisms, controlling conflicts of interest, receiving and processing information, enhancing coordination among functional agencies, as well as applying technology and cultivating a culture of integrity in the public sector.

Promoting cooperation in urban governance

In Leipzig (Germany), the Ho Chi Minh City delegation held a working session with Dr. Martina Munch, Deputy Mayor of Leipzig in charge of social affairs, health, and diversity. Both sides discussed strengthening and expanding cooperation in healthcare, healthcare innovation, social welfare, urban governance, and promoting people-to-people exchanges between the two cities.

At the meeting between the Ho Chi Minh City delegation and Dr. Martina Munch, Deputy Mayor of Leipzig in charge of social affairs, health, and diversity. Photo: Minh Que

Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong affirmed that, on the foundation of the "Partner City" relationship and close friendship, the cooperative relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Leipzig will continue to develop, bringing practical benefits to the residents of both localities and contributing to deepening the Vietnam–Germany Strategic Partnership.

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation visit and work at the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research (UFZ). Photo: Minh Que

Subsequently, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited and worked at the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research (UFZ) and Tilia GmbH (Leipzig, Federal Republic of Germany) to exchange experience in implementing solutions combining green space management, stormwater management, and flood reduction.

Discussions covered data application solutions in urban governance; wastewater treatment and the circular economy; research and implementation of cooperation connecting the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research (UFZ) and Tilia GmbH with specialized agencies, research institutes, universities, and infrastructure enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City; and organizing expert exchanges and staff training.

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation also visited and worked at the Vietnamese Embassy in Berlin (Germany). Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong extended warm greetings to all officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Berlin. Ho Chi Minh City delegation visit the Vietnamese Embassy in Berlin (Germany). Photo: Minh Que He expressed confidence that the Embassy will continue to support and foster cooperative relations between Ho Chi Minh City and German localities and partners. Ho Chi Minh City is ready to serve as a solid rear base to help the Embassy fulfill its political tasks and responsibilities assigned by the Party and State. The Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee extended warm greetings to all officials and staff of the Embassy in Berlin, respectfully recognizing the Embassy's positive contributions to promoting bilateral cooperation, supporting localities, and connecting the Vietnamese community in Germany. For Ho Chi Minh City, the Federal Republic of Germany is a European partner with a long-standing and practical foundation of cooperation. Deutsches Haus and the Vietnamese-German University are prominent landmarks and symbols of Vietnam–Germany relations in Ho Chi Minh City. Ho Chi Minh City maintains friendly and cooperative relations with three localities such as Leipzig, Frankfurt, and Heidelberg. As of September 30, 2026, the Federal Republic of Germany has 316 investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City, with a total registered capital of approximately US$742 million.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan