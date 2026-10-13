176 delegates attend session of 1st HCMC Journalists Association Congress

The preparatory session of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for the 2026–2031 term was held on the morning of October 13, with 176 delegates in attendance.

Delegates salute the national flag at the opening of the congress. (Photo: SGGP)

The congress was attended by Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Tang Huu Phong and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Nguyen Ngoc Hoi.

This is the first congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association since its merger and organizational consolidation. The congress is tasked with reviewing the implementation of the 2020–2026 term’s resolution, setting directions, goals, tasks, and breakthrough solutions for the 2026–2031 term, and electing the new Executive Committee.

Delegates vote to approve the congress agenda. (Photo: SGGP)

During the preparatory session, the congress elected a nine-member Presidium, comprising Nguyen Tan Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association; Le Van Minh, Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG); Duong Vu Thong, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association; full-time Vice Chairpersons of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association Phan Duc Hien, Le Huu Phuoc, and Ly Viet Trung; Mai Ngoc Phuoc, Vice Chairman of the association; Nguyen Thanh Quang, Vice Chairman of the association and Deputy Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television; and Le Minh Tung, Vice Chairman of the association and Deputy Director of the Training and Communications Center under the HMG.

The congress also elected a two-member Secretariat and a two-member Delegate Credentials Verification Committee, adopted its working regulations, and heard a report verifying the delegates’ credentials.

Delegates vote to approve the congress agenda. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the congress, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association Nguyen Tan Phong emphasized that the 2020–2026 term had unfolded amid significant changes and challenges. The city’s journalists had overcome difficulties caused by the pandemic, the challenges of digital transformation, mounting competition for information in cyberspace, and increasingly high public expectations.

Against this backdrop, the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association and its local chapters had renewed their activities, organized numerous professional training programs, and improved support for members’ livelihoods. They had also enhanced the reputation of the Ho Chi Minh City Press Awards, effectively promoted awards and professional forums, and actively participated in social and charitable activities. These efforts had helped build a community of journalists in the city who are steadfast, responsible, and committed to humanistic values.

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

He called on delegates to uphold the spirit of solidarity, democracy, and responsibility and contribute thoughtful, practical opinions based on the development needs of the city’s press sector and the association in the new period.

The congress reviewed the personnel plan and elected the first-term Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for 2026–2031, comprising 13 members.

The congress also introduced its delegation to the 12th National Congress of the Vietnam Journalists Association, comprising 33 official delegates and one ex-officio delegate.

Delegates cast their ballots to elect the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for the 2026–2031 term. (Photo: SGGP)

At its first meeting, the first-term Executive Committee elected a six-member Standing Committee and a three-member Inspection Commission, as well as the association’s Chairperson, Vice Chairpersons, and Head of the Inspection Committee.

According to the agenda, the official session will take place on the morning of October 14. The congress will continue discussions on goals and orientations for the new term, adopt a resolution, and introduce the first-term Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for 2026–2031.

Delegates cast their ballots to elect the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for the 2026–2031 term. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates cast their ballots to elect the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for the 2026–2031 term. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh