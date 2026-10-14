Prime Minister inspects VND10 trillion anti-flooding project in Ho Chi Minh City

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung inspected major flood-control and canal improvement projects in Ho Chi Minh City on October 13, with the VND10 trillion (US$388 million)-plus tidal flooding project expected to begin operations by the end of 2026.

On the afternoon of October 13, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung conducted an on-site inspection of the project which is expected to be put into operation by the end of this year to address tidal flooding in the Ho Chi Minh City area considering climate change factors - Phase 1, at Tan Thuan Sluice in Xom Chieu Ward, as well as the Infrastructure Construction and Environmental Improvement Project for Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len Canal.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the delegation inspect the Tan Thuan Sluice Gate in Xom Chieu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Quoc Hung

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, and leaders of relevant departments and agencies also participated in the inspection.

Regarding the project to address tidal flooding in the Ho Chi Minh City area considering climate change factors - Phase 1, Chairman Nguyen Tam Thinh of the Board of Directors of Trung Nam Group reported that the project has reached approximately 97 percent of its total workload. Contractors are concentrating human resources and equipment, working day and night to complete remaining items, striving to finish before November 15.

The project is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

The Infrastructure Construction and Environmental Improvement Project for Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len Canal is the longest canal renovation project in Ho Chi Minh City, with a total investment of about VND9,030 billion from central and local budgets. The total length of the canal route and the road network along the embankments exceeds 63 kilometers.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the delegation inspect the Tan Thuan Sluice Gate in Xom Chieu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Quoc Hung

To date, the project has achieved about 80 percent of its workload, with disbursement reaching around 75 percent. Approximately 62 kilometers of embankments have been completed, and 48 kilometers of roads along both sides of the canal have been opened to traffic.

The investor is focusing on resolving difficulties and mobilizing resources, aiming to basically complete the items within the approved project scope by the end of 2026.

Battered by rapid population growth, intense urbanization, and erratic climate change, Vietnam's economic hub is facing severe strain on its drainage, wastewater treatment, and flood control systems. In response, municipal authorities have laid out an ambitious blueprint for the 2026-2030 period, pledging to eliminate chronic urban flooding hot spots. The city aims to slash flood-related damages by 50 percent while digitizing data management at all critical vulnerable locations.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan