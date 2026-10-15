Ho Chi Minh City proposes solutions to civil status, citizenship procedures

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice has proposed that the Ministry of Justice address 14 groups of difficulties involving civil status, citizenship, judgment enforcement, asset auctions, digital transformation, and legal aid.

Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

It has also proposed solutions to resolve documentation issues for 413 Vietnamese citizens deported or returned by the United States who no longer have personal identification papers.

On October 14, a delegation led by Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung met with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice to review key judicial work, the implementation of the Urban Development Law, and practical difficulties and obstacles that have arisen.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice reported that, following the Urban Development Law’s entry into force on October 1, the city had launched a “30-Day Institutional Bottleneck Clearance Campaign” to accelerate the implementation of mechanisms and policies.

Following a review, the city identified 61 resolutions to be issued under the authority of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and 24 decisions under the authority of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. At its September 2026 extraordinary session, the city’s People’s Council adopted 24 relevant resolutions.

In addition, since the beginning of 2026, the department has provided comments on and appraised 4,433 draft documents and issued 785 legal advisory documents to help resolve obstacles facing long-delayed projects, the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City, and the free trade zone. The city has reviewed 1,036 of the 1,572 documents requiring review following the administrative unit reorganization, reaching 65.9 percent, and aims to complete the review in 2026.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice has also actively prepared personnel for the public lawyer model. To date, the first four candidates have completed the preparatory steps, paving the way for a specialized team of public lawyers focusing on litigation, international disputes, and legal advice in socio-economic affairs.

The department proposed that the Ministry of Justice address 14 groups of difficulties related to civil status, citizenship, judgment enforcement, asset auctions, digital transformation, and legal aid.

It also proposed solutions to resolve documentation issues for 413 Vietnamese citizens deported or returned by the United States who no longer possess personal identification papers, while calling for improvements to specialized databases and upgrades to the administrative procedure processing system.

In civil judgment enforcement, the department proposed amending regulations on notifications of asset auctions in cases involving thousands of parties, allowing civil judgment enforcement agencies to assist with the process to reduce the workload and costs for auction organizations.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice, proposed that the ministry provide consistent guidance on which agency should serve as the focal point for monitoring, compiling statistics, and reporting on compliance with administrative procedural laws and the enforcement of administrative judgments. She also called for clarification of the requirement for notarization of land transactions to ensure legal certainty.

Regarding the drafting of documents to implement the Urban Development Law, the department’s leadership urged the Ministry of Justice to strengthen professional guidance and share experience to improve the quality of appraisal and ensure that the documents are consistent and feasible.

Concluding the meeting, Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung acknowledged the department’s achievements in advising on, drafting, and refining the legal and institutional framework, particularly in relation to the Urban Development Law. He asked the department to continue advising on the issuance of all necessary implementing guidelines to ensure that the law is put into practice promptly.

By Y Linh, Song Mai—Translated by Kim Khanh