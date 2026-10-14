Ho Chi Minh City to develop journalism workforce for modern press development

The HCMC Journalists Association will step up digital transformation, strengthen professional training and protect journalists’ rights while promoting ethical, accurate and socially responsible reporting to meet the demands of modern journalism.

The Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association aims to develop a journalism workforce with firm political mettle and absolute loyalty to the Party, the State and the people, equipped with high professional qualifications to meet the demands of modern press development.

The first Congress of Delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for the 2026-2031 term held its official session on October 14.

Strengthening training in multimedia and data journalism

Mr. Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In his guidance remarks at the congress, Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, stressed that the event was of particular importance, marking a historic turning point for the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association and the city’s journalism workforce.

For the 2026-2031 term, he urged the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association to strengthen its organization and review and consolidate its organizational structure in line with the city’s press-system restructuring.

The association should continue accelerating digital transformation in its operations while providing timely and effective professional support to journalists and press agencies across Ho Chi Minh City. In particular, it should develop a journalism workforce with firm political mettle and absolute loyalty to the Party, the State and the people; strengthen education in and adherence to professional journalistic ethics; and promote members’ role in safeguarding the Party’s ideological foundation and combating and refuting wrongful and hostile views.

In addition, the association should protect members’ lawful and legitimate rights and interests, proactively monitor their circumstances, concerns, and aspirations, and help them adapt to new requirements concerning organizational structures, operating models, and the digital media environment.

In addition, the association should step up training in multimedia and data journalism, support members in applying new technologies and artificial intelligence, and organize specialized courses on AI in journalism, digital information verification, data security, and reporting skills for digital platforms.

With a team of journalists who demonstrate strong professional mettle, intellectual capacity, and a commitment to humanistic values, the Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association is confident that the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association will continue to serve as a leading force in Vietnam’s revolutionary press in the new era.

The Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for the 2026-2031 term is introduced at the congress.

The association should also continue renewing its content and methods of operation, improving the quality of journalism awards and professional activities, research, conferences, and roundtable discussions. It should further promote the role of professional clubs in creating opportunities for members to network, learn, innovate, and contribute.

Particular attention should be given to developing young members as the next generation of the city’s journalism workforce, establishing mentorship mechanisms that pair experienced journalists with young reporters, and organizing professional forums and digital journalism innovation contests.

Mr. Le Quoc Minh also called on the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association to expand its cultural, artistic, sports, social, and charitable activities, step up social mobilization efforts, and mobilize lawful resources to support the association’s operations, thereby enhancing its standing, credibility, and public image.

At the same time, the association should develop long-term social welfare programs, a longstanding tradition that has become one of its distinctive hallmarks, and pay greater attention to members’ material and spiritual well-being, particularly those facing hardship and elderly members.

Contributing to Ho Chi Minh City's development

Mr. Le Quoc Minh (4th, R) presents a Certificate of Merit from the Vietnam Journalists Association to the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for its 2020-2026 term. (Photo: SGGP)

Over the years, the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association has consistently received close leadership and guidance from the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the municipal People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, as well as active coordination and support from the city's departments, agencies, and mass organizations. This has provided an important foundation for the association to fulfill its core role as a focal point and coordinator of its activities.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, stressed that the association must consistently adhere to the Regulations on Professional Ethics for Vietnamese Journalists. She also called for greater promotion of the role of its chapters, inter-chapter organizations, and affiliated bodies, with members actively communicating the Party's guidelines and policies, the State's laws and policies, and the city's development orientations.

In particular, journalists should promptly reflect public concerns and aspirations, the effectiveness of policy implementation, and shortcomings and errors identified in practice. Through these efforts, the press can help promote positive values, foster social consensus, and strengthen public confidence in the city's press agencies and the association.

She also noted that the association should proactively participate in policy development and provide social oversight and feedback on the city's mechanisms and policies. It should serve as a bridge to the expert community, drawing on their knowledge and experience to contribute to the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh, full-time Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front and Mass Organizations, presents Certificates of Merit from the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

In terms of professional activities, the association should continuously improve the quality of its annual Ho Chi Minh City Journalism Awards and specialized journalism awards, encouraging journalists to innovate and produce more high-value works that have a positive impact on the city's development.

The Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association should also provide guidance and direction to encourage members to actively participate in national journalism awards, particularly the National Press Awards and the Bua Liem Vang (Golden Hammer & Sickle) Press Awards.

Alongside its professional responsibilities, the association should mobilize members and its chapters to actively engage in community activities, promoting journalists’ sense of social responsibility.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, affirmed that the city's Party organization, authorities, and people have consistently regarded the press as a core and trusted force on the ideological and cultural front, as well as a bridge connecting the Party and the authorities with the people.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will continue to provide leadership and direction, calling on Party committees, local authorities, departments, and agencies at all levels to strengthen coordination and create favorable conditions for the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association and press agencies to effectively fulfill their assigned political tasks. It will also pay due attention to journalists’ material and spiritual well-being and protect their lawful and legitimate rights and interests.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Delivering his closing address, Le Van Minh, Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG) and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for the 2026–2031 term, emphasized that the 1st Executive Committee will translate the guidance of leaders from the Vietnam Journalists Association and Ho Chi Minh City into a full-term action plan, identifying key priorities and immediately executing actionable tasks following the congress.

A key priority is developing the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association into a true common home for the city's journalists—staying close to members, understanding their needs, and organizing more practical activities.

The Association will focus on creating environments for members to exchange professional skills and share experiences, while protecting the legal and legitimate rights and interests of journalists during their reporting activities.

In response to rapid changes in technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and cross-platform communication, the Association plans to accelerate digital transformation across its administration, management, training, and member engagement. It will also step up training in emerging skills to help journalists adapt to modern reporting environments.

Le Van Minh and delegates attending the congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Le Van Minh stressed that journalists must master and effectively utilize technology while maintaining their professional responsibility. Honesty, fact-checking capabilities, critical thinking, social responsibility, and human compassion must remain core attributes of journalists.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association called on every member to preserve professional integrity, continuously learn and innovate, stay grounded in reality, and provide objective, honest, and humanistic coverage of city and national issues. He urged journalists to promptly identify and commend new initiatives and effective practices, while courageously speaking out against shortcomings and inadequacies in the public interest and for the betterment of society.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh