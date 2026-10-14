HMG Director General elected Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Journalist Association

Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG), Le Van Minh, has been elected Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for the 2026-2031 term.

The congress elected a 13-member Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for its first term (2026-2031). (Photo: SGGP)

The Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for its first term (2026-2031) was officially introduced on the morning of October 14.

Earlier, at the preparatory session of the first Congress of Delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for the 2026-2031 term, the congress elected a 13-member Executive Committee.

At its first meeting, the Executive Committee elected a six-member Standing Committee, comprising Le Van Minh, Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG); Ly Viet Trung, Vice Chairwoman of the association for the 2020-2026 term; Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Director General of HMG and Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper; Nguyen Thanh Quang, Deputy Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television; Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education; and Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports.

The meeting also elected Mr. Le Van Minh as Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for the 2026-2031 term.

Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association (6th, L, front), and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee,Van Thi Bach Tuyet (6th, R, front), join other city leaders in congratulating the newly elected Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for the 2026-2031 term. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for the 2020–2026 tenure, Ly Viet Trung, has been elected full-time Vice Chairwoman for the 2026–2031 tenure.

The other vice chairs elected for the 2026–2031 tenure include Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG) and Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, and Nguyen Thanh Quang, Deputy Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television Station.

The plenum also elected a 3-member Inspection Commission, with Nguyen Ngoc Hoi named Head of the Inspection Commission for the 2026–2031 term.

Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG), Le Van Minh, has been elected Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association for the 2026-2031 term. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking on behalf of the newly elected Executive Committee, Mr. Le Van Minh affirmed that the leadership will uphold unity, democracy, innovation, and responsibility. He emphasized that the committee will strictly implement the Association's Charter, align with the goals and directions approved by the Congress, continuously improve operational quality, build a strong organization, protect the legitimate rights and interests of members, and foster cooperation to generate practical value for journalists and society.

The 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association carries significant importance amid the consolidation and reorganization of the Association's structure, requiring updated operational content and methods to rally and maximize the strengths of the city’s journalistic workforce.

Entering the 2026–2031 tenure, the Association aims to build a solid organization politically, ideologically, and structurally; strengthen member unity; and adapt to the ongoing streamlining and restructuring of the press system. Key priorities include upgrading professional standards and innovating training programs with a focus on cross-platform reporting skills, data journalism, multimedia production, and artificial intelligence applications, alongside accelerating digital transformation across Association activities.

Additionally, the Association will continue to reinforce professional ethics education and safeguard the legal and legitimate rights and interests of its members, contributing to the development of a modern, humanistic, and professional Vietnamese revolutionary press.

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By Van Minh, Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh