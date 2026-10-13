Building public consensus vital for old apartment renovation

Building strong public consensus is essential for the successful renovation of old apartment buildings, ensuring that urban renewal efforts address community concerns while delivering safe and modern housing.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong, alongside leaders of several departments and agencies, conducted field surveys and held a working session on October 13 regarding the renovation and reconstruction of old apartment buildings in Chanh Hung Ward and Binh Tay Ward.

HCMC inspects deteriorating apartments, calls for urgent reconstruction

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong meets with leaders of Binh Tay Ward regarding the renovation and reconstruction of old apartment buildings. Photo: Thanh Hien

The delegation conducted a field inspection of the Pham The Hien Apartment Building (Blocks A, B, and C) in Chanh Hung Ward and a cluster of apartment buildings in Binh Tay Ward, including 97-105, 107/4, and 107/16 Ngo Nhan Tinh; 144/1-144/5 Chu Van An; 132-134 Chu Van An; as well as the 190 Mai Xuan Thuong and 189-195A Mai Xuan Thuong apartment buildings.

According to the Binh Tay Ward People's Committee, there are currently 27 apartment buildings in the area, including 22 built before 1994 and five built after 1994. To date, 18 out of the 22 pre-1994 apartment buildings have been inspected. The inspection results revealed that five apartment buildings were classified as Grade D structures, requiring demolition.

The Binh Tay Ward People's Committee petitioned the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council to promptly issue a resolution stipulating mechanisms, policies, and measures for renovating and rebuilding apartment buildings. It also requested the allocation of funds from the budget to relocate and temporarily accommodate households living in Grade D apartment buildings while awaiting the selection of investors.

The delegation conducts a site visit to the Pham The Hien Apartment Complex (Blocks A, B, and C) in Chanh Hung Ward. Photo: Thanh Hien.



Additionally, the ward recommended considering and approving planning and architectural indicators to locally adjust planning for Grade D apartment building reconstruction projects.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Chanh Hung Ward People's Committee Pham Quang Tu said that the Pham The Hien Apartment Building was constructed in 1972, comprising 448 apartments across four floors. Through inspection, the structure has deteriorated, with many items aged and damaged.

The ward petitioned the city to direct departments and agencies to urgently study private investment capital mobilization options or appropriate formats to invest in the project. It also proposed directing this area to become a high-rise commercial-service-residential complex, combined with on-site resettlement for affected residents.

City leadership direct for urban renewal

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong requested the wards to urgently review and inspect all old apartment buildings that have not yet been evaluated, and propose that the Department of Construction and the Department of Finance supplement funds for execution in 2027.

He also requested a comprehensive review of planning to ensure that apartment renovation and reconstruction plans are tied to urban renewal and aligned with infrastructure capacity. This requires fully calculating social infrastructure, healthcare, education, parks, green space, and parking lots to avoid increasing pressure on the area.

In particular, local authorities must proactively understand the aspirations and sentiments of residents to build consensus during implementation. For disadvantaged cases and policy-beneficiary families, appropriate support plans regarding resettlement and social welfare are required.

The Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee requested that the Department of Construction, during the formulation of renovation and reconstruction plans for apartment buildings, research and complete mechanisms and policies for convenient implementation while promptly resolving bottlenecks.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan