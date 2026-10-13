Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief works with Becamex on key infrastructure projects

Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, chaired a working session on October 13 with Investment and Industrial Development Corporation (Becamex Group) to hear progress reports on the group's key projects in the city.

Progress report on key infrastructure and transport projects

Attending the session were Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee alongside leaders of several city departments and agencies.

During the working session, representatives from Becamex Group reported on the implementation progress of projects and works, proposing solutions to remove difficulties and obstacles.

Representatives of leaders from Ho Chi Minh City departments and agencies discussed relevant contents in return. Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance to act as the focal point to track 20 tasks and construct a progress chart (Gantt chart).

According to the master plan, Becamex Group has nine project groups. These include the North Ho Chi Minh City Science and Technology Urban Area project, industrial parks, social housing, transport infrastructure, railways, and energy.

Particularly, four key transport projects (National Highway 13, My Phuoc - Tan Van, Ho Chi Minh City - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh Expressway, and Ring Road 4) have a total investment capital of approximately VND65,478 billion.

For the Chon Thanh - Bau Bang - An Binh - Cai Mep railway project, spanning nearly 145 kilometers, the investment capital is around VND171,980 billion.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee speaks at the meeting. Photo: Van Minh

Regarding social housing, Becamex Group has submitted applications for approval in principle for the Thuan Giao (5,038 units) and Chanh Hiep (4,576 units) projects. For the Thoi Hoa project, adjustments to the industrial park boundaries are required; consequently, Becamex Group has proposed commencing construction in 2027 and increasing the scale to 5,000 units. Currently, Becamex Group has six projects under construction (10,468 units) and nine projects scheduled to begin between 2026 and 2027 (12,614 units).

Focus on execution capacity and equal competition

Delivering the concluding remarks, Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang recognized and highly appreciated the efforts of Becamex Group together with Ho Chi Minh City departments and agencies in coordinating the implementation of projects in the city. However, the HCMC Party Chief remarked that some tasks remained behind schedule, falling short of Ho Chi Minh City's expectations.

Chairman Nguyen Van Hung of the Board of Directors of Becamex Group, speaks at the working session. Photo: Van Minh

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary, the Politburo's Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW on the construction and development of Ho Chi Minh City in the new era, the Law on Urban Development, and the Ho Chi Minh City Master Plan form the "trio" of political, legal, and strategic orientation foundations, opening up new space and momentum for the city's development in the coming period.

On that basis, HCMC Party Chief Tran Luu Quang especially emphasized execution capacity and organizational implementation to bring guidelines, mechanisms, and policies into practice and generate concrete results.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary requested Becamex Group to coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City departments amd agencies to urgently review and standardize project procedures and dossiers to focus on implementation, adhering strictly to legal regulations and the Ho Chi Minh City Master Plan.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh delivers a speech. Photo: Van Minh

At the same time, project and work implementation must be focused, prioritized, and avoid dispersion; coordination and organizational execution must be scientific; and updates must be made to the progress chart (Gantt chart) to monitor project timelines.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary also affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City grants no special favors to any group or enterprise during investment solicitation and project implementation. Therefore, Becamex Group must compete on an equal footing with other groups and enterprises, thereby creating momentum to drive development.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has assigned the Chairman of the City People's Committee to directly monitor progress, preside over coordination with relevant agencies to resolve difficulties and obstacles, and consider and address specific proposals.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan