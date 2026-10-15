Ho Chi Minh City completes relocation of martyrs’ remains to final resting place

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command announced on October 14 that the transport of 731 martyrs’ remains, recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park, to the municipal Martyrs’ Cemetery for burial had been completed safely, thoughtfully, solemnly, and on schedule.

The remains of fallen soldiers are being urgently transferred to Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery on October 14

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command announced on the evening of October 14 that the transport of 731 martyrs’ remains—recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park—to the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery for burial had been completed safely, thoughtfully, solemnly, and on schedule.

The sustained efforts of officers, soldiers, and supporting forces contributed to bringing the heroic martyrs to a dignified resting place, reflecting the deep gratitude of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee, administration, and citizens.

Throughout the day, convoys sequentially transported the remains along a 26-kilometer route from Le Thi Rieng Park to the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery. The transport was conducted in multiple phases.

Crowds of residents pay their respects as the convoy carrying the remains of fallen soldiers passes by.

Upon arrival at the cemetery, receiving teams immediately carried out digitization and scientific preservation of the remains. Among the 731 sets relocated, 698 were individual remains, and one was a collective set belonging to 33 martyrs.

To execute the mission, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command worked in coordination with relevant agencies and units to prepare personnel, vehicles, equipment, and logistical support. The Ho Chi Minh City Police assisted in ensuring security, safety, and traffic control along the convoys' routes.

Earlier, during the night of October 13 and the early morning of October 14—following the art performance program "Night of Gratitude"—forces remained on duty nearly all night to complete logistical preparations and digitize information regarding the remains in readiness for the main ceremonies on October 14. Proactive planning and responsibility at every stage ensured the relocation and burial proceeded smoothly, solemnly, and according to plan.

In the afternoon, despite rain, residents gathered along the streets holding white flowers to silently pay their respects. Onlookers standing by the roadside expressed the public's gratitude toward those who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, following the completion of the assignment, units conducted headcount and equipment checks before returning to their bases as planned. The successful relocation and reburial of the 731 martyrs’ remains marks a significant milestone in the recovery effort at Le Thi Rieng Park, honoring the nation's tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source."

Officers and soldiers of the Ho Chi Minh City Command urgently complete the digitization and sequential numbering of the remains of fallen soldiers in preparation for their transfer, late on October 13 and early on October 14.

Residents pay their respects to the fallen heroes in the rain on the afternoon of October 14.

Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command, inspects logistical preparations for the memorial service and reburial of the remains of fallen soldiers.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh