Ho Chi Minh City resolves obstacles in compensation, resettlement

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has just approved solutions to resolve some obstacles in compensation, support and resettlement during state land recovery.

On the afternoon of September 30, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh issued a document conveying the directive of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman to approve some solutions aimed at addressing difficulties in compensation, support and resettlement when the state recovers land, based on proposals from the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment.

Regarding the determination of specific land prices, under the 2024 Land Law, the authority to set specific land prices, which formerly rested with district-level People’s Committee chairpersons, has now been transferred to the chairpersons of wards and communes.

However, for land recovery projects spanning two or more localities, hiring consultants to appraise land faces challenges due to boundary issues between localities, affecting the disbursement schedule.

To resolve this, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has tasked the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment to take the lead for the hiring of consultants to determine land prices for the entire multi-ward and commune projects.

On this basis, the chairpersons of the ward and commune-level People’s Committees will approve and implement compensation in line with regulations, ensuring consistency and practicality.

Authorities review land clearance work for the Xuyen Tam Canal project (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

As for the Xuyen Tam Canal dredging project along former Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts and the Northern Bank of Doi Canal renovation project in former District 8, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee decided to follow previously issued compensation, support and resettlement regulations to complete land clearance, ensuring comprehensive and consistent implementation.

Additionally, projects that were approved for investment before July 1, 2025, and have partially started will continue implementation under the previous decisions of the former People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau prior to their merger . This solution is intended to prevent delays and ensure that allocated compensation funds are disbursed as planned.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong