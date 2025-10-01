Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City resolves obstacles in compensation, resettlement

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has just approved solutions to resolve some obstacles in compensation, support and resettlement during state land recovery. 

On the afternoon of September 30, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh issued a document conveying the directive of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman to approve some solutions aimed at addressing difficulties in compensation, support and resettlement when the state recovers land, based on proposals from the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment.

Regarding the determination of specific land prices, under the 2024 Land Law, the authority to set specific land prices, which formerly rested with district-level People’s Committee chairpersons, has now been transferred to the chairpersons of wards and communes.

However, for land recovery projects spanning two or more localities, hiring consultants to appraise land faces challenges due to boundary issues between localities, affecting the disbursement schedule.

To resolve this, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has tasked the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment to take the lead for the hiring of consultants to determine land prices for the entire multi-ward and commune projects.

On this basis, the chairpersons of the ward and commune-level People’s Committees will approve and implement compensation in line with regulations, ensuring consistency and practicality.

8c4-185-9638.jpg
Authorities review land clearance work for the Xuyen Tam Canal project (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

As for the Xuyen Tam Canal dredging project along former Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts and the Northern Bank of Doi Canal renovation project in former District 8, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee decided to follow previously issued compensation, support and resettlement regulations to complete land clearance, ensuring comprehensive and consistent implementation.

Additionally, projects that were approved for investment before July 1, 2025, and have partially started will continue implementation under the previous decisions of the former People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau prior to their merger . This solution is intended to prevent delays and ensure that allocated compensation funds are disbursed as planned.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

land recovery projects Xuyen Tam Canal dredging project orthern Bank of Doi Canal renovation obstacles in compensation obstacles in resettlement state recovers land

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn